Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus training with arm injury amid exit rumors

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance of the season in the team's Serie A clash with Udinese at the weekend. However, the Portuguese could need to wait a number of days or weeks before appearing for the second time due to injury.

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus' training ground on Wednesday with an arm injury. It has been revealed that the winger picked up the knock following a challenge from Alex Sandri and had to be taken off the pitch by the club's medical team.

Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal and two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny highlight Juventus 2-2 draw vs Udinese in Serie A #SerieA #UdineseJuve #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/6XX0c9zhCV — IndiaTVSports (@IndiaTVSports) August 23, 2021

The story mentions that the Portuguese might not be able to feature in the Bianconeri's next league game against Empoli this weekend as the injury is still being assessed.

It's been a few tough days for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner came off the bench to score a late header against Udinese on Sunday. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR for being offside by a small margin. Ronaldo was also booked for removing his shirt to celebrate what he thought was the winning goal for his side. The match ended 2-2, with both parties sharing the points.

🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

[tuttojuve] pic.twitter.com/8UIYpgkoOu — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 18, 2021

The Bianconeri will welcome Empoli to the Allianz Stadium on August 28. Now occupying the 10th spot on the Seria A table, Max Allegri's men will be hoping to snatch all three points in front of their fans on Saturday to improve their position in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Juventus

The attacker's name has appeared on the front page of major newspapers over the last few days, with rumors linking him with a departure from Turin. It is easy to understand why there has been a lot of speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

The Portuguese is already in the last year of his contract with Juventus. This means that he will become a free agent at the end of the current season and can start holding talks with other clubs as early as January. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with a swoop for the attacker this summer.

