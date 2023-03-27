Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi: 5 players with most free kick goals in UEFA Champions League history

In modern football, it is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hold the most records in the game. The same is the case with the UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious competition in European club football, as it features the best clubs and players on the continent. In a competition such as this one, it is inevitable that fans will be treated to breath-taking and thrilling moments every season. From Zinedine Zidane's volley to the iconic goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the UEFA Champions League always delivers.

This article will focus on dead-ball experts who have managed to score the greatest number of direct free-kicks in the history of the competition. They weaponised the free-kick with accuracy and expertise, and became deadly shooters.

Without further ado, here is the list of players with the most free kick goals in UEFA Champions League history.

#5 Lionel Messi (5 goals)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Semi Final

In an attacking sense, Lionel Messi is arguably the most complete player in the history of football, as his numbers may prove. His ability from set pieces, however, is something that often goes under the radar. Lionel Messi has scored five direct free-kicks in his professional career in the Champions League.

Not one known for his dead-ball expertise early in his career, Messi scored his first goal from a direct free-kick against Dynamo Kyiv in 2009-10. His second came in the 2012-13 season against Dutch giants Ajax before he scored his third against Olympiakos in 2017.

A year later, Lionel Messi scored his fourth free-kick goal in the UEFA Champions League against PSV. His most recent was his most iconic, as he scored from over 30 yards against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever feature in professional football. He has scored 129 goals in the UEFA Champions League and has won the competition four times.

#4 Rivaldo (8 goals)

Rivaldo of Barcelona with Patrick Vieira and Martin Keown of Arsenal

Before Lionel Messi, there was another left-footed number 10 in Barcelona. Iconic Brazilian forward Rivaldo was blessed with excellent dead-ball striking technique, among other excellent technical skills. The one-time Ballon d'Or winner scored eight free-kicks in his time as a professional footballer in Europe.

Rivaldo scored his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal for FC Barcelona in 1998 from a free-kick against Manchester United. The forward scored seven more times from direct free-kicks, including once against Liverpool for Olympiakos. He scored two free-kicks in a single match against AC Milan in 2000.

An elegant player with a brilliant left-foot, Rivaldo was skilled at scoring different types of goals. He scored 27 goals in his Champions League career, winning the competition once.

#3 Juninho (11 goals)

UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Lyon

Revered for his legendary ability from dead ball situations, Brazilian midfielder Juninho is arguably the greatest free-kick taker ever. He scored 11 free-kick goals in the UEFA Champions League during his professional career.

Juninho brought the knuckleball technique to mainstream football as he plundered a number of goals. The midfielder was capable of scoring free-kicks from outrageous distances.

His first free-kick goal in the competition came against Bayern Munich and Oliver Kahn in 2003-04. He scored three free-kicks in the 2005-06 Champions League group stage. His last goal in the competition was a free-kick against Barcelona's Victor Valdes in 2009.

Juninho's ball-striking technique made it impossible for goalkeepers to judge the flight of his shots. He ended his career with 77 free-kick goals, an astonishing tally for a single player. For context, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have 65 free-kick goals.

#2 Alessandro Del Piero (11 goals)

Alessandro Del Piero of Juventus in action

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was one of the most iconic Italian forwards of the 90s. He enjoyed great success with the club and scored a good number of goals. His goals included 11 free-kicks in the UEFA Champions League.

Del Piero scored his first free-kick in the competition in the 1995-96 season against Rangers. He scored two more in the same season against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The last of his free-kick goals came in the group stage of the 2008-09 season against Real Madrid. He scored one against Zenit St. Petersburg earlier in the same season.

Del Piero finished his career as Juventus' record goalscorer with 290 goals. He scored 42 goals in the competition and won it once, in the 1995-96 season. He held the record for most free-kick goals in the competition until Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record in 2016.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (12 goals)

Arsenal v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

The holder of most Champions League records, Cristiano Ronaldo also holds the record for most free-kick goals in the competition. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus man scored 12 free-kicks in his time in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick in the competition for Manchester United in a 2-1 win against his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon, in 2007. His next one came in 2009 against Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 10 Champions League free-kicks for Real Madrid. In poetic fashion, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his last free-kick goal in 2016 against Sporting Lisbon in a 2-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. He is certainly the most decisive player in the history of the UEFA Champions League with five titles and 140 goals to his name.

