The best players in La Liga so far according to stats

Who are on top of the goalscoring, assists, pass accuracy and tackles leaderboard?

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 18:47 IST

The La Liga season is heading towards its business end and it has already thrown up plenty of surprises and new performers. As always, there are also the usual consistent performers like Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who find themselves near the top for goals scored and assists.

While goal scoring and the assist leaderboard is predictably dominated by the Real Madrid and Barcelona players, the tackles leaderboard does not feature even a single player from the two Spanish giants. Without much ado, let us take a look into the top scorers, assist leaderboard, highest pass % accuracy and the tackles leaderboard of La Liga at the end of February.

Top Scorers

The La Liga is heading towards the business end with 24 matches being played already (23 in the case of Real Madrid). Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo are predictably the frontrunners in the race for the pichichi award.

What makes this list interesting is the fact that unfancied players like Iago Aspas, Sergi Enrich and Gerard Moreno also make the top 10. Some big names also miss out on the top 10. Players like Neymar, Bale, Benzema and Morata who are expected to be on the list have not made it. While Bale has been injured for a large part of the campaign, Neymar, Benzema and Morata have not had their shooting boots on so far this season.

While Kevin Gameiro has not had the kind of impact expected from him, his 9 goals still sees him make it to the top 10. Here are the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga so far: