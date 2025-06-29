Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Chelsea star Reece James made his GOAT pick

Chelsea star Reece James once picked his side in the eternal GOAT (Greatest of all time) debate between Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi. The Englishman made his pick in an interview on social media during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo and Messi formed one of the greatest sporting rivalries in history for over a decade. The pair dominated European football, racking up over 800 goals each and winning a whopping 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them (five for the former, eight for the latter).
Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many fans speculated if it would be the last chance for the iconic forwards to lead their nation to glory. At the tournament, the Argentine captain led from the front, bagging seven goals and three assists and inspiring La Albiceleste to win the title.
During the tournament, James was asked who he would pick as his GOAT between Messi and Ronaldo. The Chelsea star simply named the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar, without providing any justification or reasoning for his choice (via Khelnow).
While Ronaldo scored just one goal at the 2022 World Cup and endured a dismal, goalless run at EURO 2024, he played a major role in winning his nation their second-ever major trophy. Earlier this year, Portugal repeated their heroics from 2019, winning the UEFA Nations League for a second time after a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Spain in the final (2-2 in normal time).
At club level, the Portuguese forward plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while the diminutive Argentine plies his trade for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. The two legendary attackers have aged like fine wine, continually delivering scintillating performances despite being 40 and 38 years of age, respectively.
"For everything he's done for football" - When new Chelsea signing Estevao Willian picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Palmeiras star and imminent Chelsea signing Estevao Willian once picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.
The 18-year-old is set to join Chelsea for a reported £29 million fee plus £20 million in add-ons. He will make the move to Stamford Bridge upon the conclusion of Palmeiras' campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Estevao, who has been christened 'Little Messi', has regularly lavished praise on the Argentine superstar. In an interview with The Guardian in October 2024, he claimed that he held the 38-year-old as his 'reference' for 'everything' he has achieved in football.
The youngster said (via InterMiami.news):
"I like Neymar a lot too, Cristiano Ronaldo. But my reference is Messi for everything he’s done for football. The way he plays and what he does off the pitch is a guy I always have to look up to. And, of course, for me being left-footed like him favours as well."
Up next, Estevao will be seen in action for Palmeiras against his future side, Chelsea, in the Club World Cup quarterfinal on Friday (July 4).