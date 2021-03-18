Cristiano Ronaldo names one condition to join Real Madrid - Reports

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the last few days. Latest reports from Diario Gol now claim that the Portuguese star is ready to return to Real Madrid, but only on one condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo will only greenlight a return to Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane remains the manager of the club next season. Los Blancos have not had the smoothest of campaigns and could still end the season without a single trophy.

They are trailing Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga at the moment, and it remains to be seen what kind of impact they will have in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, have not had the best of campaigns themselves. Sitting in 3rd place in Serie A behind Inter Milan and AC Milan, the Old Lady suffered a damaging loss to Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

With both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo not getting the desired results, a return to Real Madrid might just be the ideal outcome for all parties involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 43% of Juventus’ Serie A goals this season. pic.twitter.com/yWolIhQWe2 — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane enjoyed great success together at Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane enjoyed immense success together at Real Madrid. The duo won three UEFA Champions League titles consecutively before Ronaldo decided to make a move to Juventus.

Advertisement

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Serie A, both Zidane and the Portuguese superstar have struggled to recreate the magic and inspire their teams to glory in the UEFA Champions League.

📊| Cristiano Ronaldo under Zidane in the #UCL:



-2 seasons and a half.

-32 goals.

-10 assists.

-21 goals in the knockout stages.

-3 #UCL trophies.



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/tiBeFjJsN2 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 15, 2021

Zidane himself did not shut the door on Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid. Speaking to Sky Sports before their Champions League clash against Atalanta, Zidane said:

"Yes, it could be [true]. We know Cristiano [Ronaldo], we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

"But now he’s a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let’s see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he's helping Juventus."

With intense speculation about the futures of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the upcoming summer transfer window could prove to be one of the most exciting transfer windows of all time.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?