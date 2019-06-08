Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ajax post a cheeky video of Juventus ace in a message to the Netherlands coach

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 237 // 08 Jun 2019, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

The official Twitter account of Ajax was seen posting a cheeky message to the Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman, ahead of the national team's final clash against Portugal in the UEFA Nation's League.

The post was accompanied by a short clip of Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo during the Bianconeri's Champions League quarter-final clash against Ajax in the recently-concluded season.

In case you didn't know

Portugal and the Netherlands will go head-to-head in the first-ever Nations League final after they established victories over Switzerland and England in the semi-finals respectively.

Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick to secure the finals spot for Portugal, has expressed his excitement at winning the inaugural trophy telling UEFA, "Three [international] finals, as you said, and I hope to win two of the three. That would be fantastic and I have hope − so does the team. We are positive; we are playing at home. I hope the stadium will be great, that there will be good energy, that this energy will be transmitted to us, and that everyone can be confident because we will try to give our best. Together, we can become champions."

The heart of the matter

Ajax, who know a thing or two about successfully stifling Ronaldo, have sent Koeman, what appeared to be an advice as he is in the process of deciding his line-up.

Tagging the Netherlands coach in the post, Ajax posted a video of their midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp getting away with a foul on Ronaldo during their Champions League encounter. The caption read, "Hey @RonaldoKoeman, he's available... #porned".

Ajax ended Juventus' hopes of European glory in the 2018-19 season by beating them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

What's next?

Portugal will lock horns with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League finals on Sunday.