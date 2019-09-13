Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ali Daei says he won't mind if Ronaldo overtakes his goalscoring record

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 13 Sep 2019, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo inches ever closer to all-time international goalscoring record.

What's the story?

Iranian legend Ali Daei, who holds the distinction for being the only football player in history to reach a century of goals with his country, has said that he would not be upset if Portugal marksman Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his record of most goals scored at international level.

Daei, who hung up his boots back in 2006 currently holds the title for the maximum goals scored with his national side, with a staggering tally of 109 goals coming in just 149 appearances for Team Melli.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who has now scored 93 times in the burgundy jersey, is the highest-scoring European player of all-time, having eclipsed the record of the legendary Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskas last year at the FIFA World Cup with a trademark headed goal against Morocco.

In pulling off a four-goal haul against Lithuania on Wednesday, he also overtook Robbie Keane's record of most goals scored in European Championship qualifying campaigns.

Robbie Keane posted this picture earlier today as he was the record holder.



Cristiano Ronaldo then went and scored FOUR goals tonight to become the top goalscorer of all time in European qualifiers with 24 goals. This is why you shouldn’t tempt fate. 😂🇵🇹👑 pic.twitter.com/NfeqPlAQYl — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 10, 2019

Before the fixture, the 34-year-old's tally in the phase was at 20 and he needed a hat-trick to get the record. Not only did he do what he needed to do, but exceeded the expectations with an incredible tenth quadruple of his career with club and country.

He has further extended the gap between himself and his left-footed adversary Lionel Messi at the international level, where the former Real Madrid man has been comparatively more successful of late.

The heart of the matter...

Even at the age of 34 years, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, as evident from his recent exploits and it seems he won't stop until he makes the record of most goals at international level his own.

Ali Daei, the current holder of the decorated distinction, said in a recent interview that records are meant to be broken and if his record is broken by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he won't make a fuss about it. He said: (via Sportsbible)

Advertisement

"Records are for breaking; I did it when it was my turn, and it will be someone else's turn to beat my record next. It's not a big issue."

He also hailed Ronaldo as a great player and said he won't mind losing the title of top international goal scorer of all-time to the Juventus man. He added:

"No, why should I be upset. Ronaldo is a great player with many honors in the world of football. He is on top form right now."

What's next?

Ronaldo can become the first European player to reach a century of goals for his nation when Portugal resume their EURO 2020 qualification campaign next month. He currently has 93 goals for his nation and it seems only a matter of time before he gets to the three-figure mark.

With Juventus he has a busy week ahead, as the Old Lady take on Fiorentina in the Serie A fixture tomorrow and face Atletico Madrid in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Ali Daei.