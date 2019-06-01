Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ambition is in his DNA,' says Jose Mourinho on 'special' Juventus talisman

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 248 // 01 Jun 2019, 13:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has pinpointed the one aspect that sets Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from all the rest.

Having worked with the Portuguese forward at Real Madrid, the legendary manager believes it is the fact that ambition and motivation are set in his DNA that makes him one of the greatest players in the game.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho managed Ronaldo at Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 during which he won a La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana.

Both have since moved on from Real Madrid with Mourinho's recent stint being at Manchester United, where he endured a torrid season that ultimately led to his sacking last year.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer in a shock transfer to Juventus. The 34-year-old recently helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title and was named the league's Player of the Year in the process.

The league victory made him the first player in the history of football to have won three of Europe's five elite leagues- the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

The heart of the matter

Despite being known for his athleticism, Mourinho believes it is Ronaldo's mentality that sets him apart from other greats.

In an interview with Eleven Sports (via Mirror Football), the Portuguese said, "The difference is all in his head, it is a natural advantage, it is in his DNA. Ambition, motivation, personal pride are all things that are not bought and that are there from birth."

He added, "Ronaldo will be like that until the end. He is one of those mentally special players."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action with Portugal when they face Switzerland in the semi-finals of the Nations League later this month.