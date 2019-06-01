×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ambition is in his DNA,' says Jose Mourinho on 'special' Juventus talisman 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
248   //    01 Jun 2019, 13:19 IST


What's the story?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has pinpointed the one aspect that sets Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from all the rest.

Having worked with the Portuguese forward at Real Madrid, the legendary manager believes it is the fact that ambition and motivation are set in his DNA that makes him one of the greatest players in the game.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho managed Ronaldo at Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 during which he won a La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana.

Both have since moved on from Real Madrid with Mourinho's recent stint being at Manchester United, where he endured a torrid season that ultimately led to his sacking last year.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer in a shock transfer to Juventus. The 34-year-old recently helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive Serie A title and was named the league's Player of the Year in the process.

The league victory made him the first player in the history of football to have won three of Europe's five elite leagues- the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

The heart of the matter

Despite being known for his athleticism, Mourinho believes it is Ronaldo's mentality that sets him apart from other greats.

In an interview with Eleven Sports (via Mirror Football), the Portuguese said, "The difference is all in his head, it is a natural advantage, it is in his DNA. Ambition, motivation, personal pride are all things that are not bought and that are there from birth."

He added, "Ronaldo will be like that until the end. He is one of those mentally special players."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action with Portugal when they face Switzerland in the semi-finals of the Nations League later this month.

Tags:
Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Jose Mourinho
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Jose Mourinho details that Ronaldo has a natural advantage which makes him special
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested his former manager for the Juventus job
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman misses out on Serie A Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ronaldo is the best in the world and very special to play against', says Eredivisie goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Mourinho to Juventus: 3 reasons why the Portuguese manager could be a good fit at the Old Lady
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Andrea Pirlo gives his thoughts on Juventus star's possible return to Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Jose Mourinho should push to become the new boss of Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo gives an update on his future after Juventus seal Serie A title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us