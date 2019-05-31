Cristiano Ronaldo news: Andrea Pirlo gives his thoughts on Juventus star's possible return to Manchester United

What's the story?

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has given his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's future, stating that the Portuguese talisman could make a move anywhere in the world to finish his career.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo had enjoyed a remarkable career before his move to Serie A giants Juventus last summer. The forward hogged the spotlight in a star-studded Manchester United team that was under the mentorship of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to win three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown during his six-year-stint at Old Trafford before moving to LaLiga titans Real Madrid.

The Portuguese's time in the Santiago Bernabeu established him as a legend in the game as he helped the club to four Champions League titles, two LaLiga trophies and two Copa del Rey titles, among several other achievements. The 34-year-old ended his nine-year association with Los Blancos as their all-time top scorer, a feat that would not be easy to beat.

The former Real Madrid forward recently became the first player to win three of Europe's top five leagues after Juventus lifted their eighth consecutive Serie A title this month. Having moved to Italy for a challenge, his time in Turin is far from over with the Champions League still left to be conquered.

The heart of the matter

Pirlo recently discussed Ronaldo's next move in an interview with the Daily Mail and hailed the Juventus talisman for being a "trendsetter" in football.

When asked if Ronaldo could return to the Red Devils, the Italian icon replied, "I don't know. He has two or three years on his contract with Juventus and after then it's possible that he comes to the USA or to another country. I was very happy to play here [in America]. It was an important experience for me, for my family."

"I was surprised [when he joined] because it's very difficult to get Ronaldo to Juventus but it's important for Serie A."

"He improves the league, he improves the other teams. It's important for the country. We hope that Ronaldo is a trendsetter and more big names will follow him."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action when he joins his national team, Portugal, in the Nations League where they will face Switzerland on June 5.