Cristiano Ronaldo News: Edgar Davids feels present Juventus crop aren't the best Bianconeri team of all time

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Juventus star Edgar Davids believes that the current Bianconeri team, which have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, have not done enough to go down as one of the best teams in the club's rich history.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo shocked the world when he made a big-money move to Juventus last summer after enjoying nine successful seasons at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Spanish giants win the Champions League four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It goes without saying that Ronaldo was signed by Juventus to help them win the Champions League. The 34-year-old scored all of Juventus' goals in the knockout stages. Despite his valiant efforts, Juventus were defeated by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo, who was quick to make an impact in the Italian top flight as he helped the Old Lady win the league title, bagged 28 goals across all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt that Juventus' priority was the Champions League last season and they failed in their quest, despite being favourites in the tournament.

Davids pointed out that the current Juventus team are yet to play in the Champions League final and claimed that the Bianconeri must perform better to cement their legacy..

When asked whether Ronaldo's Juventus is the greatest squad in the Bianconeri's history, Davids replied:

"Did he reach the Champions league final? No. But I hope they can make it next year.

"It is becoming an obsession for Juventus. When you want to be the best it has to be an obsession."

Davids also gave his views on Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt.

"He has only played one season at the highest level. I don't think we have to exaggerate his evaluation."

What's next?

Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on 21 July.