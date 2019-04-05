×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid star feels Los Blancos have missed the Portuguese in big games this season

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
224   //    05 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST
Real Madrid v Lyon - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid v Lyon - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid star Guti Hernandez has claimed that Real Madrid have missed the presence of their former star and the club's greatest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in this campaign.

In case you didn't know..

Ronaldo shocked the world by moving to Juventus last summer after winning his third consecutive Champions League with Los Blancos. Over the nine-season tenure at the Bernabeu, Ronaldo netted 450 goals and won an uncountable number of matches through his extraterrestrial abilities.

The Juventus star is currently recovering from an injury but has enjoyed a solid start to life in Turin. With 19 goals and 8 assists in the Serie A, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is among the top goalscorers and assist providers in the Italian league.

Ronaldo truly portrayed his importance when Juventus hosted Atletico for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixture after the first leg 2-0. Ronaldo netted a hat-trick to singlehandedly take the Bianconeri into the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Guti came through the club's academy and spent 14 seasons with Los Blancos. Known for his vision and movements, the Spaniard won 15 trophies during his time with Real Madrid.

Guti was working as a manager in the Real Madrid youth system but joined Besiktas to become the Turkish outfit's assistant manager last summer.

The heart of the matter

Guti hailed the importance of Ronaldo in the big games and admitted that Real Madrid have missed the Portuguese talisman this season.

In an interview with Marca, Guti said:

"He has been an important factor, above all for his goalscoring productivity. Especially in big games. Real Madrid have missed Ronaldo."
Advertisement

Real Madrid are enduring a tough situation but Guti explained that he is confident about Los Blancos bouncing back.

"Real Madrid always comes back. You have to touch certain things. I do not know if you have to motivate the players or if they have to give you a bit more competitive squad for the next season, to fight for everything again."

What's next?

Real Madrid, who are currently 13 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, will next face Eibar in a league clash on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Guti La Liga News La Liga Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid president reveals why the Portuguese forward left the club
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course we miss him'- Real Madrid star admitted 
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Marcelo confesses he already knew about Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit plan
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star bought mobiles for Real Madrid staff, reveals Kaka
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano is a legend of the club'- Casemiro heaps praise on Juventus talisman
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: 'We don't talk about Ronaldo in the dressing room' - Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
'Florentino Perez thought Cristiano Ronaldo was overrated,' states former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Spanish giants shocked as superstar wants a move away and reunite with former Galactico
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us