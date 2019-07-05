×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Gianluigi Buffon gives his verdict on playing with the Portuguese star next season

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
05 Jul 2019, 08:49 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will be Gianluigi Buffon's team-mate at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo will be Gianluigi Buffon's team-mate at Juventus

What's the story?

Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has spoken on the opportunity to share a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo next season. According to the Italian, it's a splendid gift to be able to be playing alongside some of the biggest superstars of the era.

In case you didn't know...

After just one season with Paris Saint-Germain, Buffon has returned to his former club, Juventus. The former Italian international played over 600 games during his first spell with the Bianconeri in all competitions. He also helped them win nine Serie A titles along with four Italian Cups.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2018, marking an end to his nine-year spell with the Los Blancos.

The Portuguese international played 31 Serie A games during his debut season, scoring 21 goals in the process. He played a crucial role in guiding Juventus to their eighth consecutive league title and was awarded the Serie A Player of the Season accolade.

Both renowned players, Buffon and Ronaldo, will now come together to play for Juventus.

The heart of the matter

The Juventus goalkeeper gave his verdict on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

According to Football Italia, he said,

"It’s great to be able to play with Cristiano Ronaldo."
"I had the chance to play with champions like Neymar and Mbappe at PSG last season and now, thanks to Juve, I’ll play with Ronaldo. It’s a great gift."
Buffon added his views of playing under Maurizio Sarri next season. He explained,

“I’ve already met Sarri and he’s made an excellent impression on me, the same one he gave to everyone on the day of his Press conference."

What's next?

Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on July 21, a game which could see Gianluigi Buffon play for the club once again.



Contact Us