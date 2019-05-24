×
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'He is a deity, a superior entity'- Star defender hails Portuguese talisman

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
40   //    24 May 2019, 19:52 IST
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes that the Bianconeri needed a star like Cristiano Ronaldo after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, stating the Portuguese star is a deity.

In case you didn't know

Since his move to Juventus from Real Madrid last year, Ronaldo has taken Italian top flight by storm. The 34-year-old won Serie A's Player of the Year award, helping the Old lady win their eighth consecutive league title with 21 goals.

Ronaldo has racked up 28 goals in all competitions and the five time Ballon d'Or winner scored all of Juventus' knockout goals in the Champions League. Despite his exploits, the Old lady were knocked out from the Quarter Finals of the Champions League by Ajax.

Meanwhile, Massimiliano Allegri was sacked last week despite securing fifth successive Serie A title during his tenure at Turin.

A statement from Juventus read:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season. The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium.”

The heart of the matter

The center-back has labelled Ronaldo as a superior entity, stating that the Portuguese sensation is an example for everyone.

Speaking in an interview, Chiellini said:

"He is a deity, a superior entity. It was very important to fill the void that Gigi left. Cristiano was an example for everyone, with his dedication to work. He integrated perfectly into the city."
Chiellini also hopes that Allegri will return to manage Juventus again in the future.

"He probably did something unrepeatable. That's why I wouldn't be surprised to see him again at Juve in a few years. The love that Max has for Juventus and vice versa is so great that tomorrow they can be found again quietly."

What's next?

The 2018/19 season is virtually over for Juventus but they will face Sampdoria in their last league game of the campaign.

Juventus hierarchy will also decide on their new coach in the near future..

Contact Us