×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: "He is the best player I signed for Real Madrid", says Florentino Perez

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
28 May 2019, 08:10 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great spell with Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great spell with Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he ever signed for the Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a then-record £80 million fee from Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2009.

The Portuguese international played 438 games during his nine-year spell with the Madrid, scoring 451 goals in the process. He helped the club win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, two Supercopa de Espana, and four UEFA Champions League trophies, along with two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

The 34-year attacker left the Madrid-based club to join Serie A side Juventus in the summer transfer window of 2018.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for new challenges and that the Portuguese is the best player he's ever signed for the Los Blancos.

He said:

"I think he already had it quite clear that he wanted new challenges.
"He used that moment to say it, but I think he'd been thinking about it for some time. He never created any problems during the nine years at Real Madrid, never once arriving late or anything.
"I think he's the best player I signed for Real Madrid. I always had a great relationship with him.
Advertisement
"We never had any problems, not even over money. We never talked about his [tax] debt."
"The president was asked if he'd spoken with Ronaldo since his move to Juventus. I don't speak about those private matters."

The 72-year-old also explained Zinedine Zidane's departure.

"He came to my office and told me.
When Zidane decided, there was no turning him around.
"Then the next day we decided to communicate it. At that time there weren't many coaches available.
"All those at clubs had contracts for some time. With [Julen] Lopetegui we wanted him to come after the World Cup.
"He wanted to announce it before the World Cup and we spoke with Luis Rubialesand he told us that we were getting a great coach, but then something happened in the afternoon and it all changed and they sacked him.
"Then we didn't speak with the federation more because he was sacked and we didn't have to pay a clause because he had been sacked."

What's next?

Real Madrid will take part in the International Champions Cup, which commences from July 16.


Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez
Advertisement
'Florentino Perez thought Cristiano Ronaldo was overrated,' states former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid president reveals why the Portuguese forward left the club
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'He is a player who has done great things at the club,' says Real Madrid star Jesus Vallejo
RELATED STORY
Reports: Florentino Perez thinks Ronaldo's move to Juventus was a big mistake
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese star asks for Juventus shirt to sign when fan offers Real Madrid jersey
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos set for Real Madrid exit as Cristiano Ronaldo wants him at Juventus, Allegri claims Pep Guardiola will be his replacement and more Serie A news: 25 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Bianconeri to pounce for Sergio Ramos if defender leaves Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'He's a great player who left', says Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us