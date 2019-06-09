Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'He's not happy when he loses, even in training!', Matuidi reveals how it's like to train with Ronaldo

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has left yet another club teammate in awe, with French midfielder Blaise Matuidi hailing the competitiveness and work ethics of the fleet-footed forward.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the 32-year-old also said that one thing the Portuguese hate the most is losing and gets upset even when something goes against him in training.

In case you didn't know...

The 34-year-old striker, who has never been too far away from the record books throughout his career, continued his incredible run of form into Serie A as well, breaking records left and right throughout the latest season.

He became the first player in history to win the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A when he helped his club to an eighth straight Scudetto.

He created history when he scored the 100th header of his club career in a victory over local rivals Torino, cementing his position as one of the legends of the game.

The heart of the matter...

Matuidi, who was part of the France squad that won the World Cup in Russia last year, said that watching a world-class player train hard every single day has helped him learn a lot. He also said that though Ronaldo has already won so much, he never let's that get in way of his training, he just keeps aiming higher and higher. He told L'Equipe: (Via Goal)

“The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, seeing him work on a daily basis, I can tell you that it does not leave you the choice either. He’s won everything."

“You say to yourself that when you have won everything, the backlash will come and you will ask yourself ‘what more can I earn? Not him! He always wants to go higher."

One thing he mentions about his highly decorated teammate is that the player is fiercely competitive and never likes to lose, even if it is on the training ground. He said:

"In training he always wants to win everything, he is not happy when he loses and I want to ensure you that it[anger] is not fake.”

What's next?

Ronaldo virtually carried Portugal into the final of UEFA Nations League after a stunning hat-trick against Switzerland. Now the only thing standing between him and yet another major title are the young and energetic Netherlands.

The final is scheduled for 9 June at The Estádio do Dragão.