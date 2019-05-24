×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'He tries to give English banter but it is not that good!'- Former Arsenal star reflects on friendship with the Portuguese

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
182   //    24 May 2019, 09:57 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi has opened up about his move to Juventus and his new friendship with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Mavididi began his professional career at Arsenal but his time at the North London outfit can only be remembered for his loan spells at varied clubs.

The youngster joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January 2017, before returning to the Emirates and going out on loan again. 

After a stagnant stint with the Gunners, the 20-year-old moved to Juventus shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo did last summer.

Mavididi has since won a Serie A title with the Bianconeri, with the rare privilege of playing alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic.

Another Gunner will be joining Juventus next season as Aaron Ramsey is all set for his new challenge in the Serie A.

The heart of the matter

Malvididi has revealed what it was like to see Ronaldo in action on and off the pitch, telling BBC Sport, "The way he goes about his business was incredible for me to watch. How he applies himself every day in the gym and on the pitch. How he looks after his body, his diet - mainly off-the-pitch stuff. Everyone knows what he can do on the pitch, but off the pitch is what keeps him going."

The striker has also struck up a friendship with the former Real Madrid talisman, stating that the squad is a close-knit group. "It is a really close-knit group, everyone is cool and there is good vibes, good banter."

"I get on with most of them, Uncle Blaise [Matuidi] and obviously Ronaldo. He tries to give English banter but it is not that good - he is a good guy, very down to earth."

Advertisement

"Moise Kean is a good friend of mine and I get on with [Emre] Can and [former Arsenal team-mate] Wojciech Szczesny. The club makes you feel really involved - it is a credit to everyone in the dressing room."

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Sampdoria in the Serie A on Sunday.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo is doing more harm than good to Juventus this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: We win 4-0 and he does not score, he goes mad at that - Juventus star reveals how Ronaldo is as a teammate
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vetoes the signing of former Real Madrid team-mate, Manchester United top target close to joining Juventus in a club-record deal and more Serie A news: 23 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'In terms of mentality, he is stronger than anyone else'- Juventus boss compares Ronaldo with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar reportedly does not want former coach back at Juventus, suggests two names
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star reacts to his €20,000 fine imposed by UEFA
RELATED STORY
Four incredible records which only Cristiano Ronaldo possesses
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: It was a pleasure to work with you, Juventus star pays tribute to Allegri
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Tim Cahill reveals why the Portuguese deserves the Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT UDI SPA
3 - 2
 Udinese vs SPAL
FT GEN CAG
1 - 1
 Genoa vs Cagliari
FT SAS ROM
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Roma
FT CHI SAM
0 - 0
 Chievo vs Sampdoria
FT PAR FIO
1 - 0
 Parma vs Fiorentina
FT EMP TOR
4 - 1
 Empoli vs Torino
FT MIL FRO
2 - 0
 Milan vs Frosinone
FT JUV ATA
1 - 1
 Juventus vs Atalanta
FT NAP INT
4 - 1
 Napoli vs Internazionale
FT LAZ BOL
3 - 3
 Lazio vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us