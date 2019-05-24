Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'He tries to give English banter but it is not that good!'- Former Arsenal star reflects on friendship with the Portuguese

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Former Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi has opened up about his move to Juventus and his new friendship with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mavididi began his professional career at Arsenal but his time at the North London outfit can only be remembered for his loan spells at varied clubs.

The youngster joined Charlton Athletic on loan in January 2017, before returning to the Emirates and going out on loan again.

After a stagnant stint with the Gunners, the 20-year-old moved to Juventus shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo did last summer.

Mavididi has since won a Serie A title with the Bianconeri, with the rare privilege of playing alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic.

Another Gunner will be joining Juventus next season as Aaron Ramsey is all set for his new challenge in the Serie A.

Malvididi has revealed what it was like to see Ronaldo in action on and off the pitch, telling BBC Sport, "The way he goes about his business was incredible for me to watch. How he applies himself every day in the gym and on the pitch. How he looks after his body, his diet - mainly off-the-pitch stuff. Everyone knows what he can do on the pitch, but off the pitch is what keeps him going."

The striker has also struck up a friendship with the former Real Madrid talisman, stating that the squad is a close-knit group. "It is a really close-knit group, everyone is cool and there is good vibes, good banter."

"I get on with most of them, Uncle Blaise [Matuidi] and obviously Ronaldo. He tries to give English banter but it is not that good - he is a good guy, very down to earth."

"Moise Kean is a good friend of mine and I get on with [Emre] Can and [former Arsenal team-mate] Wojciech Szczesny. The club makes you feel really involved - it is a credit to everyone in the dressing room."

Juventus are scheduled to face Sampdoria in the Serie A on Sunday.