Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'His idea of fun is winning' - Allegri compares Juventus star to Ibrahimovic

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What's the story?

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and spoke about how their unquenchable thirst for winning drives them towards greatness.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his nine-year stay with Real Madrid by joining Juventus during the summer transfer window of last season. The Portuguese international has been in good form since his move and is currently the club's leading goalscorer(28 goals) in all competitions this season.

On the other hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played under Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan between 2010-2012. He currently plays for MLS side LA Galaxy and has scored nine goals in 10 games for the California-based club thus far this season.

The heart of the matter

Allegri said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both share a relentless hunger for winninga and that is what separates them from everyone else.

He said:

"In terms of mentality, he is stronger than anyone else. Every day he finds personal objectives to hit and he can find them within himself.

"A player who has won everything he has at the age of 34 will find it difficult to feel hungry, but he is deadly in that sense. He has this determination that is incredible.

"We should all learn from Ronaldo, and I too have learned, because it's not everyone who gets to work with the best player in the world.

"For example, on Saturday morning we have a game between ranks in training. He has fun, but his fun is winning the game. I explained it to him, and I've written the same about Ibra in the book, his idea of fun is winning, but I told him not everyone is like that and for some there's fun in a back-heel flick, a cheeky move, etc. And then later you bring that into the match situation.

Allegri further elaborated:

"I had Ibra at Milan, who every day would get angry about a misplaced pass and I told him that if everyone was as talented as him, there would be no problems.

"I told him he was the one who had to put himself at the disposal of the others, just as the best and most talented must always do with his peers.

"It's difficult for the others to climb up to that level, so you must have the humility to not make it difficult for whoever is below you. That's true of life and not just in football, so in that sense Ronaldo is very good."

What's next?

Juventus will next host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium for the league game on May 20. On the other hand, LA Galaxy will square off against Colorado in MLS on May 20.