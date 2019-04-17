Cristiano Ronaldo News: How CR7 reacted to his mother after getting out of Champions League 2018-19

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What is the story?

Juventus' superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro has revealed how the Juve's #7 reacted to her after facing a 2-1 home defeat against Ajax, which meant they are now out of this season's Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus hosted Ajax last night at Juventus Stadium in the second leg of Champions League quarter-finals. The home team had the advantage as they started the match with a 1-1 scoreline on aggregate.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the night following an outstanding header from a corner situation at the 28th minute of the match.

With the 1-0 scoreline, the task was looking so simple for the Italian giants. Six minutes later, Van de Beek scored the equalizing goal for the Dutch side as the half ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

In the second half, Ajax totally demolished those men in the white and black outfit. The skipper and hot cake for the upcoming summer, Matthijs de Ligt scored the decisive goal following a stunning header at the 67th minute of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 26 goals this season for Juventus was the live spectator of his team's exit from UEFA Champions League football.

The heart of the matter...

After observing a sensational Ajax victory over her son's team, Maria Dolores Aveiro said to Portuguese outlet A Bola,

“He was sad, he wanted to go to the final."

He will try for the next one."

Then, when she was asked how Ronaldo reacted to her after the humiliation, she replied,

“What did he say to me? 'Mum, I don't work miracles…"

The Old Lady boss, Massimiliano Allegri praised Ronaldo's effort by saying,

"He has given us a lot over the course of the campaign, but when you reach the quarter-final, you need every player."

Allegri further added,

"It's better to have as many options as possible because these ties are decided by details, substitutions and options off the bench."

What is next?

Juventus will host Fiorentina on Saturday. If the Serie A giant wins this weekend's match, they will be crowned as the champion of Italian League 2018-19.