Cristiano Ronaldo news: "I don't have those moments anymore", Juventus star on certain aspects of his game

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has made a number of changes to his game since his move to the Serie A, stating that he does not think about dribbling as much as he used to.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in a staggering £100 million transfer from Real Madrid last summer, shortly afterhelping the Spanish giants to their third consecutive Champions League title.

Since then, the 34-year-old has netted 21 goals and tallied eight assists for the Bianconeri in the Serie A, which is the third highest number in the league this season.

While his exploits have helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive league title and the Supercoppa Italiana, they failed to inspire the side to their most prioritised goal - the Champions League.

Juventus crashed out of Europe's top competition after they endured a shock defeat at the hands of Ajax in the quarter-finals last month.

The Serie A champions will be looking to make further reinforcements to their team in the upcoming summer transfer window to put up a serious challenge for the Champions League next season.

Speaking of his age and the way it has changed his game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was quoted as saying:

"I see football as a mission: go to the field, win, make me better. Those moments when I went to the field thinking, 'I'm going to dribble,' if I'm honest, I don't have those moments anymore.

"There is an additional pressure. People are always judging. It's over already. He's 33, 34 or 35 years old, I should leave him.' And you want to surprise people."

The Old Lady are next scheduled to face Roma in the Serie A on Sunday night, as they see out the remaining games of their successful season.