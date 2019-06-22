×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'I use boos from fans to improve and become unstoppable', says Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
154   //    22 Jun 2019, 10:45 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that boos and jeers from rival fans do not faze him but instead motivate him to improve and become 'unstoppable'.

In case you didn't know...

Over the years, Ronaldo has been on the receiving end of much criticism from rival fans but he is also known to respond to them from time to time.

During Juventus' 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture, the 34-year-old was seen responding to Rojiblancos fans' jeers by showing five fingers to the crowd. After the game, he revealed what he meant by the gesture saying, "I have five Champions League and Atletico has zero. I have five, Atletico zero."

The Portuguese talisman also responded on the pitch in the second leg of the fixture by scoring a hat-trick to single-handedly fire the Old Lady to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Bianconeri went on to crash out of the Champions League following a shock defeat to Ajax but did manage to win the Serie A title for the eighth consecutive time. In his debut season, Ronaldo scored 21 league goals for his club and he won the Serie A Player of the Year award.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has now opened up about the effects of the booing stating that it does not bother him at all. Speaking in a recent interview, the Italian media reported that he said,

"I need to be at my best inside and outside the pitch and we feel well only when we fight against the best."
"I like strong rivals because they push me to do my best. Their fans can boo me but I use their boos to improve and become unstoppable."

What's next?

Ronaldo recently helped Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title and will likely return to action when Juventus face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on July 21.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
