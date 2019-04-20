Cristiano Ronaldo news: Incredible stats reveal how the Juventus star and Real Madrid both suffered since their separation

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Statistics reveal how both Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid suffered after their 'separation', which saw the Portuguese star join Juventus last summer.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are enduring a terrible season and have no hope of winning a major silverware at the end of the season. Since Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane left last summer, Los Blancos has sacked two coaches in between and failed to win even once against their arch rivals Barcelona this campaign.

Things have not been bright for Ronaldo. Although Juventus are on verge of winning the Serie A title, the Bianconeri will go without the domestic double after four seasons. Moreover, the Old Lady suffered a premature Champions League exit against Ajax- the side which knocked out Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

Ronaldo has racked up 26 goals and 12 assists in all competitions since his move but failing to win the Champions League will hurt, considering his sky-high standards.

The heart of the matter

AS revealed statistics which does not favour Real Madrid and Ronaldo without each other. From the beginning of 2013/14, Ronaldo had contributed to almost 32% of Los Blancos' goals over the years. Without Ronaldo, Madrid suffered their lowest goals-per-game average (1.9) since 2014/15.

Evidently, Los Blancos' chances conversion rate has dropped since Ronaldo left. The percentage has fallen 39.4% this season, which is again their lowest since 2013/14. Real Madrid have failed to convert 83 out of 137 clear cut scoring chances this season.

Ronaldo's absence was felt more in the Champions League as Los Blancos suffered their worst chances conversion rate (28%) in five years. There is no doubt about Ronaldo's contribution for Real Madrid in their recent historical run in the Champions League.

According to the report, Ronaldo has suffered since he moved out. His total tally (26 goals) this season is nowhere close to his numbers during his Real Madrid days. Ronaldo had only half of the clear cut chances in Juventus (0.6 per game) than what he enjoyed at Madrid.

What's next?

Juventus will face Fiorentina next in the Serie A while Real Madrid host Bilbao in LaLiga.