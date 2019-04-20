×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Incredible stats reveal how the Juventus star and Real Madrid both suffered since their separation 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
351   //    20 Apr 2019, 18:12 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Statistics reveal how both Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid suffered after their 'separation', which saw the Portuguese star join Juventus last summer.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are enduring a terrible season and have no hope of winning a major silverware at the end of the season. Since Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane left last summer, Los Blancos has sacked two coaches in between and failed to win even once against their arch rivals Barcelona this campaign.

Things have not been bright for Ronaldo. Although Juventus are on verge of winning the Serie A title, the Bianconeri will go without the domestic double after four seasons. Moreover, the Old Lady suffered a premature Champions League exit against Ajax- the side which knocked out Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

Ronaldo has racked up 26 goals and 12 assists in all competitions since his move but failing to win the Champions League will hurt, considering his sky-high standards.

The heart of the matter

AS revealed statistics which does not favour Real Madrid and Ronaldo without each other. From the beginning of 2013/14, Ronaldo had contributed to almost 32% of Los Blancos' goals over the years. Without Ronaldo, Madrid suffered their lowest goals-per-game average (1.9) since 2014/15.

Evidently, Los Blancos' chances conversion rate has dropped since Ronaldo left. The percentage has fallen 39.4% this season, which is again their lowest since 2013/14. Real Madrid have failed to convert 83 out of 137 clear cut scoring chances this season.

Ronaldo's absence was felt more in the Champions League as Los Blancos suffered their worst chances conversion rate (28%) in five years. There is no doubt about Ronaldo's contribution for Real Madrid in their recent historical run in the Champions League.

According to the report, Ronaldo has suffered since he moved out. His total tally (26 goals) this season is nowhere close to his numbers during his Real Madrid days. Ronaldo had only half of the clear cut chances in Juventus (0.6 per game) than what he enjoyed at Madrid.

What's next?

Juventus will face Fiorentina next in the Serie A while Real Madrid host Bilbao in LaLiga.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Champions League news: Cristiano Ronaldo way ahead of Lionel Messi with incredible knockout stage goal record
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes another record with his goal against Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Some insane stats which highlight Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid shocked as Juventus prepare bid to hijack Los Blancos star
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star's gesture towards his teammates revealed after Juventus' Champions League elimination
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Giorgio Chiellini thinks Juventus can win Champions League with the Portuguese star
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward set to feature against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Revenge!
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Real Madrid won the Champions League because of the Portuguese star, claims Jorge Mendes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us