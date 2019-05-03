×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: "It is one thing to speak and another to do", says Juventus star on staying humble 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
301   //    03 May 2019, 10:26 IST

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup
Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about life at Turin and the legacy that he has earned so far in his career.

The 34-year-old highlighted the importance of deeds over words and even suggested he might have a future in coaching.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo ended his trophy-laden career with Real Madrid before moving to Serie A giants Juventus last summer. Since then, the Portuguese ace helped the Old Lady to the Supercoppa Italiana and their eighth consecutive Serie A title, thereby making him the first player in history to win a domestic trophy in three of Europe's top five leagues.

The former Real Madrid star has netted 27 goals in 40 appearances for the Bianconeri so far and is battling for the Italian Golden Shoe, as he stands three goals away from current top scorer Fabio Quagliarella.  

At 34, the Juventus star has three Premier League trophies, two La Liga titles, a Serie A title, five Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards among several other accolades in his cabinet.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ICON Magazine, Ronaldo opened up about Italian football, his adaptation at Turin and a possible coaching future. When asked about a possible career as a coach, the Portuguese ace replied,

"I'm not ruling it out." 
"You must be humble, learn that you don't know everything. If you're smart, you get little things that make you better as an athlete. In Juve I adapted perfectly. They saw that there's nothing false about me. He is Cristiano and he is what he is because he takes care of himself."

He added, "It is one thing to speak and another to do. Why did I win five Ballons d'Or and five Champions [Leagues]?"

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Torino in the Serie A later tonight.



Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: The heartwarming reason the superstar doesn't have any tattoos 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ronaldo never wanted to leave training,' says former Sporting teammate on Juventus star's work ethic
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer 2 players + €40 million for top Manchester United target, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona star at Juventus and more Serie A news: 23 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman beats Lionel Messi to reach another milestone
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Paulo Dybala reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo is like off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
What's next for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus' superman, Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BOL EMP
3 - 1
 Bologna vs Empoli
FT ROM CAG
3 - 0
 Roma vs Cagliari
FT INT JUV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Juventus
FT FRO NAP
0 - 2
 Frosinone vs Napoli
FT SPA GEN
1 - 1
 SPAL vs Genoa
FT CHI PAR
1 - 1
 Chievo vs Parma
FT SAM LAZ
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Lazio
FT TOR MIL
2 - 0
 Torino vs Milan
FT ATA UDI
2 - 0
 Atalanta vs Udinese
FT FIO SAS
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Sassuolo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us