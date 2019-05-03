Cristiano Ronaldo news: "It is one thing to speak and another to do", says Juventus star on staying humble

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about life at Turin and the legacy that he has earned so far in his career.

The 34-year-old highlighted the importance of deeds over words and even suggested he might have a future in coaching.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo ended his trophy-laden career with Real Madrid before moving to Serie A giants Juventus last summer. Since then, the Portuguese ace helped the Old Lady to the Supercoppa Italiana and their eighth consecutive Serie A title, thereby making him the first player in history to win a domestic trophy in three of Europe's top five leagues.

The former Real Madrid star has netted 27 goals in 40 appearances for the Bianconeri so far and is battling for the Italian Golden Shoe, as he stands three goals away from current top scorer Fabio Quagliarella.

At 34, the Juventus star has three Premier League trophies, two La Liga titles, a Serie A title, five Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards among several other accolades in his cabinet.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ICON Magazine, Ronaldo opened up about Italian football, his adaptation at Turin and a possible coaching future. When asked about a possible career as a coach, the Portuguese ace replied,

"I'm not ruling it out."

"You must be humble, learn that you don't know everything. If you're smart, you get little things that make you better as an athlete. In Juve I adapted perfectly. They saw that there's nothing false about me. He is Cristiano and he is what he is because he takes care of himself."

He added, "It is one thing to speak and another to do. Why did I win five Ballons d'Or and five Champions [Leagues]?"

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Torino in the Serie A later tonight.