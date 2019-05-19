×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: It was a pleasure to work with you, Juventus star pays tribute to Allegri

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
31   //    19 May 2019, 09:08 IST

Juventus confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at end of the season.
Juventus confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at end of the season.

What's the story?

Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, paid his tribute to the departing manager, Massimiliano Allegri on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus announced earlier this week that Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The Italian took charge at the Turin-based club in 2014 and guided the club to five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia, along with two Supercoppa Italia trophies. He was awarded the Serie A Coach of the Season accolade three times in the last five years and was also ranked as the third best football coach by FIFA in 2017.

However, he has failed to deliver a single Champions League trophy to the club, which has been seen as one of the major reasons for his sacking. He guided the team to two Champions League finals during his tenure but unfortunately ended up on the losing side on both the occasions.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid last season and he is in a brilliant form since then. The Portuguese scored 21 goals in 30 games thus far this season and was awarded the Serie A Player of the Season award earlier today.

The heart of the matter

Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to pay tribute to the Juve's outgoing manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

His tweet translates:

"Thank you Mister! We only lived one year together but it was exceptional because besides being a great coach, you are a great man. It was a pleasure to work with you!"

What's next?

Juventus will host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium next in the league before playing Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for the final game of the Serie A season on May 26.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri
