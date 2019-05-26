×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'It was weird, he looked like a video game character' - Joao Felix on meeting Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
219   //    26 May 2019, 12:18 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

Benfica star Joao Felix has opened up about his meeting with Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, deeming it "weird" owing to the fact that he had never seen the Portuguese ace in real life, and thought he looked like a video game character as a result.

In case you didn't know...

Nurtured in Benfica's renowned academy, Felix has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United interested in his services.

The 19-year-old has netted 20 goals and provided 11 assists for Benfica in all competitions this season and is expected to be Portugal's next big star.

Critics have gone on to brand the youngster as the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo', a compliment of the highest degree considering the heights the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reached in the course of his career.

The heart of the matter

Felix has revealed that while his meeting with Ronaldo was a surreal moment for him, it was a dream to be with the Portuguese talisman in the same training camp.

Speaking to Benfica's official website (via Goal), he said, "It was weird! I had never seen [Ronaldo] up close in real life and I said to my colleagues and best friends later when I got home that it was like being in career mode on PlayStation – he looked like a video game character."

"It was strange but it was a dream come true to be with him in the same training camp. I don't even remember what he said because at first, he was only thinking about what was at his feet. Anyway, it was very good."

The Benfica sensation also named the Juventus star as one of the greatest players in the world alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

When asked about the greatest players at the moment, he said, "Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. I liked Kaka very much [when I was younger] and after watching a lot of videos of him, ones in which Rui Costa also appeared, he also became one of the players that I liked to watch. These two have always been examples to me."

"Doing what Rui Costa did, winning all that he won, is not easy, but I will go for it and try to be as good as him. Or better, if possible!"

What's next?

With rumours surrounding the teenager's exit, Benfica are keen on holding on to him, and have even told interested clubs that €100m will not be enough to acquire him.

Tags:
Juventus Football Benfica Football Cristiano Ronaldo
