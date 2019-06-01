Cristiano Ronaldo News: Jose Mourinho details that Ronaldo has a natural advantage which makes him special

Real Madrid v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League

What’s the story?

In a recent interview, Jose Mourinho has revealed why he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo has a natural advantage that allows him to be one of the best players in the world.

In case you didn’t know...

The former Manchester United manager has managed the five time Ballon d'Or winner at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013. Mourinho built his team around Ronaldo that relied on him heavily.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho implied that major difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and other players is the motivation and dedication he has for the sport as he said:

“The difference is all in his head, it is a natural advantage, it is in his DNA.”

“Ambition, motivation, personal pride are all things that are not bought and that are there from birth.

"Ronaldo will be like that until the end. He is one of those mentally special players.”

The Portuguese implied that the Juventus star will continue to possess the same characteristics till the end of his career.

Mourinho was linked to take up the job vacated by Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus and there were rumors saying that Ronaldo tried to lure his former manager in. The former United manager would be an unpopular choice for the job because of the successful spell he enjoyed at Inter Milan.

Mourinho did indicate Ronaldo had a talk with him saying that,

“One of the players that I have a great relation with, he plays for a team and he told me, ‘You should come here next season’, and I told him, ‘They don’t love me’”.

“He told me, ‘You win three matches and they will start loving you’”.

Jose Mourinho outlines exactly why Cristiano Ronaldo is so specialhttps://t.co/NlwB1DAHiV pic.twitter.com/uHB34htFhT — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 1, 2019

What's next?

Mourinho was sacked in December and is currently not managing any teams. However, he has been studying offers to return to management.