Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace dismisses his Ballon d'Or chances, insists he does not 'live for individual prizes'

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have dismissed his chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, insisting that he does not live to only win individual prizes.

Ronaldo shares the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins (5) with on-field rival, Lionel Messi. Both players have formed a duopoly around individual awards for more than a decade as a result of their spectacular individual performances and sheer consistency.

This duopoly was, however, broken last year when Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home the prize for his contributions in the club's journey to their third consecutive Champions League title and Croatia's impressive FIFA World Cup run.

Despite having been nominated for a host of individual performances, the 34-year-old forward has been largely tipped for a snub as a result of the scintillating performances of his fellow nominees, Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

Ronaldo, who scored 21 Serie A goals last season and 28 in all competitions, has dismissed his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or stating that while it feels good to win such awards, it is not the only thing on his mind.

When asked about his chances of winning the coveted prize after Portugal's 5-1 victory over Lithuania on Tuesday, Ronaldo said, (via Marca), "As I always say, I don't live football thinking about individual prizes. That comes as a result of what is won collectively. But it's good, I won't lie."

Ronaldo made history during Portugal's 5-1 rout of Lithuania on Tuesday as he netted four goals to become the all-time leading scorer in European Championship qualifiers - with 25 goals.

The Portuguese star will return to action with Juventus when they face Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.