Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace hopes he can play till he's 40 but accepts his career won't 'last a lifetime'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
111   //    30 Jul 2019, 16:33 IST

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to hang up his boots anytime soon and hopes to maintain the mental and physical strength to play until he turns 40.

The 34-year-old, however, admitted that his career will not last a lifetime and will come to an end just like everything else.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo has come a long way since his days at Sporting CP, having established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced football.

The Portugal international attracted worldwide attention when he left his boyhood club for English giants, Manchester United, at the age of 18 in 2003. Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, the then-teenager prospered and went on to lift three successive Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

In 2009, the forward was involved in a record transfer to Real Madrid, where he spent nine years, during which he won fifteen trophies, including two La Liga trophies, two Copa del Rey titles and a staggering four Champions League titles. After breaking and creating several records at Los Blancos, Ronaldo left as the club's all-time top-scorer to join Serie A giants, Juventus, last summer.

At Juventus, the 34-year-old helped the Bianconeri to their eighth consecutive Serie A title in his debut season and was named the league's Player of the Year in the process. He played a key role in their journey to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but was ultimately unable to inspire the team enough to win it.

Internationally, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner boasts of being Portugal's all-time top-scorer, leading them to the Euro title in 2004 and the inaugural Nations League title this summer.

In the last decade, Ronaldo has dominated individual awards alongside perceived on-field rival Lionel Messi, with whom he shares five Ballon d'Ors, a record in the history of football.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has now revealed that while he knows he will have to retire one day, the time has not yet come for any such announcement.

When asked about his future, the former Real Madrid superstar replied (via Express Sport), "I am not worried at all in that regard because it will depend a lot on what I feel, on my motivation, because physically it will never be a problem."

"Well, in quotes. Up to 40 you have to treat yourself well and I think it will not be the most important factor, honestly. It is more psychological that will make a difference."

"I hope that nothing happens until 40, but if it happens, then nothing."

"Life is like that, everything has a beginning and an end, so Cristiano is not going to last a lifetime, logically, but I still feel strong to keep winning important things."

What's next?

Ronaldo will likely feature for Juventus when they face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

