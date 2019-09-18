×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace opens up about Lionel Messi and his legacy in the history of football 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
42   //    18 Sep 2019, 22:46 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his relationship with Lionel Messi and the never-ending debate about who is the better player between the two, adding that he is certain of his status as one of the best players in the history of football.

In case you didn't know...

The perceived rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is bound to be talked about for decades to come, having been the root of one of football's greatest debates for over ten years.

The legendary pair have set improved standards in the game and exchanged numerous individual awards in the course of their careers, winning ten Ballon d'Ors between them.

Ronaldo may have left behind his Spanish rivalry with Messi when he departed Real Madrid to join Serie A champions Juventus last summer, but the longstanding argument over who is the better player between the two remains.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has acknowledged Messi's contributions to football and the Barcelona star's influence on his career, stating that they have both motivated one another to become better players.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview on ITV, he said, 

"My relationship with him [Messi] is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years. I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player. And I have pushed him to be a better player as well.
"I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but as one of the best players in history.
"For me, I'm the number one in history. But for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter. I know I'm in history as one of the greatest ever."

What's next?

While Barcelona kick-started their quest for European glory with a draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Juventus will begin their Champions League journey against Atletico Madrid later tonight.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time GOAT
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT FIO JUV
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Juventus
FT NAP SAM
2 - 0
 Napoli vs Sampdoria
FT INT UDI
1 - 0
 Internazionale vs Udinese
FT GEN ATA
1 - 2
 Genoa vs Atalanta
FT BRE BOL
3 - 4
 Brescia vs Bologna
FT PAR CAG
1 - 3
 Parma vs Cagliari
FT SPA LAZ
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Lazio
FT ROM SAS
4 - 2
 Roma vs Sassuolo
FT HEL MIL
0 - 1
 Hellas Verona vs Milan
FT TOR LEC
1 - 2
 Torino vs Lecce
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us