Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace opens up about Lionel Messi and his legacy in the history of football

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 42 // 18 Sep 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his relationship with Lionel Messi and the never-ending debate about who is the better player between the two, adding that he is certain of his status as one of the best players in the history of football.

In case you didn't know...

The perceived rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is bound to be talked about for decades to come, having been the root of one of football's greatest debates for over ten years.

The legendary pair have set improved standards in the game and exchanged numerous individual awards in the course of their careers, winning ten Ballon d'Ors between them.

Ronaldo may have left behind his Spanish rivalry with Messi when he departed Real Madrid to join Serie A champions Juventus last summer, but the longstanding argument over who is the better player between the two remains.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has acknowledged Messi's contributions to football and the Barcelona star's influence on his career, stating that they have both motivated one another to become better players.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview on ITV, he said,

"My relationship with him [Messi] is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years. I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player. And I have pushed him to be a better player as well.

"I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but as one of the best players in history.

"For me, I'm the number one in history. But for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter. I know I'm in history as one of the greatest ever."

What's next?

While Barcelona kick-started their quest for European glory with a draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Juventus will begin their Champions League journey against Atletico Madrid later tonight.