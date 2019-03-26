×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus make first official statement on Ronaldo's 'minor injury'

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
551   //    26 Mar 2019, 22:33 IST

Juventus say Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal and the injury is not a serious one
Juventus say Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal and the injury is not a serious one

What's the story?

Juventus have released an official statement, providing a much-needed update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury, after he was forced to leave the pitch during the 30th minute of the Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Serbia. The statement confirmed a minor injury to his right thigh flexors.

The medical update on the Italian club's official website stated that the superstar's condition is being monitored and no confirmation on the return of their top-scorer for the season can be disclosed at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese star had started for the first time since the FIFA World Cup last summer for his nation in the Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B fixture against Ukraine, that ended in a stalemate.

As one might expect, the five-time Ballon d'Or holds the team record for most caps and for most goals.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury during the first half of Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia, which eventually ended in another draw for the Iberian nation at 1-1.

After the match finished, the player tried to cheer up his fans by claiming that his injury was not a serious one and claimed to be back in action within two weeks. He said:

“I’m not worried, I know my body, I should be back in one or two weeks.”

Well, after a thorough medical examination in his home country, Juventus' official statement seemed to confirm that their star player has indeed picked up a minor injury while on international duty. The official statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal that showed an apparent minor injury to his right thigh flexors. His condition will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity."

What's next?

Though no fixed date of return has been given out by either the player or the club, it is expected that the mercurial forward will be back in time for their Champions League clash with Ajax on April 10 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Reports: Bruno Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo was angry about Ballon d'Or snub
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star suffers injury in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia
RELATED STORY
'I know my body and I know that I'll be fine within two weeks'- Cristiano Ronaldo eases fears regarding his injury
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from international duty
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'- Juventus star certain that his teammate will be at his best for Portugal
RELATED STORY
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portugal considers revoking Juventus star's honors following a tax fraud fine
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Juventus for statement on Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's diet and workout secrets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
30 Mar UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
30 Mar JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us