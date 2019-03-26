Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus make first official statement on Ronaldo's 'minor injury'

Juventus say Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal and the injury is not a serious one

What's the story?

Juventus have released an official statement, providing a much-needed update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury, after he was forced to leave the pitch during the 30th minute of the Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Serbia. The statement confirmed a minor injury to his right thigh flexors.

The medical update on the Italian club's official website stated that the superstar's condition is being monitored and no confirmation on the return of their top-scorer for the season can be disclosed at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese star had started for the first time since the FIFA World Cup last summer for his nation in the Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B fixture against Ukraine, that ended in a stalemate.

As one might expect, the five-time Ballon d'Or holds the team record for most caps and for most goals.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury during the first half of Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia, which eventually ended in another draw for the Iberian nation at 1-1.

After the match finished, the player tried to cheer up his fans by claiming that his injury was not a serious one and claimed to be back in action within two weeks. He said:

“I’m not worried, I know my body, I should be back in one or two weeks.”

Well, after a thorough medical examination in his home country, Juventus' official statement seemed to confirm that their star player has indeed picked up a minor injury while on international duty. The official statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal that showed an apparent minor injury to his right thigh flexors. His condition will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity."

What's next?

Though no fixed date of return has been given out by either the player or the club, it is expected that the mercurial forward will be back in time for their Champions League clash with Ajax on April 10 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

