×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici discusses Portuguese talisman's future at the club

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
13   //    16 Oct 2019, 14:26 IST

Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A
Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club after the Portuguese talisman hinted at his retirement in an interview a few months ago.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo made a surprise exit from Real Madrid to join the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 and signed a contract that will keep him at the Serie A club until 2022.

The former Manchester United forward will turn 35 in February next year, which means he will be 37 when his contract with the Turin giants expires.

Even at 34, the five-time Ballon d'Or is still enjoying ridiculous form, recently scoring a goal in Portugal's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Ukraine to reach a landmark total of 700 goals in his career.

When asked about his retirement back in August, Ronaldo told TV1,

"I don't think about that. Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41. I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

The heart of the matter

Paratici has assured fans that Ronaldo will likely see out his contract with Juventus and will not leave before the end of that deal. He said via AS ,

"He is very focused on his current objectives, I do not believe in the slightest that he will leave at the end of the season or later.
"He is under contract: we are very happy with him and he is happy at Juventus."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action with Juventus when they face Bologna in Serie A on Saturday. The side will hope to maintain their lead over Antonio Conte's Inter Milan who are posing as stiff competition for the league title this season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 7
FT SPA PAR
1 - 0
 SPAL vs Parma
FT HEL SAM
2 - 0
 Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria
FT GEN MIL
1 - 2
 Genoa vs Milan
FT FIO UDI
1 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Udinese
FT ATA LEC
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Lecce
FT BOL LAZ
2 - 2
 Bologna vs Lazio
FT ROM CAG
1 - 1
 Roma vs Cagliari
FT TOR NAP
0 - 0
 Torino vs Napoli
FT INT JUV
1 - 2
 Internazionale vs Juventus
19 Dec BRE SAS 01:15 AM Brescia vs Sassuolo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us