Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici discusses Portuguese talisman's future at the club

Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club after the Portuguese talisman hinted at his retirement in an interview a few months ago.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo made a surprise exit from Real Madrid to join the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 and signed a contract that will keep him at the Serie A club until 2022.

The former Manchester United forward will turn 35 in February next year, which means he will be 37 when his contract with the Turin giants expires.

Even at 34, the five-time Ballon d'Or is still enjoying ridiculous form, recently scoring a goal in Portugal's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Ukraine to reach a landmark total of 700 goals in his career.

When asked about his retirement back in August, Ronaldo told TV1,

"I don't think about that. Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41. I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

The heart of the matter

Paratici has assured fans that Ronaldo will likely see out his contract with Juventus and will not leave before the end of that deal. He said via AS ,

"He is very focused on his current objectives, I do not believe in the slightest that he will leave at the end of the season or later.

"He is under contract: we are very happy with him and he is happy at Juventus."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action with Juventus when they face Bologna in Serie A on Saturday. The side will hope to maintain their lead over Antonio Conte's Inter Milan who are posing as stiff competition for the league title this season.