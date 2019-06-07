×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star close to entering top ten list of all-time best free-kick takers

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
75   //    07 Jun 2019, 16:29 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to the top ten list of the greatest free-kick takers ever
Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to the top ten list of the greatest free-kick takers ever

What's the story?

Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has edged closer to the top ten list of all-time best free-kick takers, following his latest hat-trick against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was the difference-maker as Portugal faced Switzerland in the Nations League semi-finals at the Estadio do Dragao earlier this week. The Juventus star opened the scoring for his side with a superb free-kick in the first half of the game before Ricardo Rodriguez netted the equaliser from the penalty spot after the break.

The 34-year-old went on to secure a 3-1 win for Portugal by netting two goals within two minutes towards the end of the game, and completing the 53rd hat-trick of his professional career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who helped Juventus to win the Serie A title last season, will be looking to add to his international tally of trophies by winning the inaugural Nations League. 

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's free-kick against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-finals marks his 54th career free-kick, which is only six away from Marcelinho Carioca, who ranks tenth in the list of best-ever dead-ball specialists.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has 48 career free-kicks to his name, six less than his former La Liga rival.

Juninho Pernambucano tops the list with 77 free-kick goals. Brazil legend Pele follows close behind with 70 goals from free-kicks. The likes of David Beckham and Ronaldinho also feature on the list of free-kick experts.

What's next?

Ronaldo has the opportunity to win another international title with Portugal as they are scheduled to face the Netherlands in the first-ever Nations League final this weekend.

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Juventus Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time GOAT Serie A Teams
