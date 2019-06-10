Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star looked unhappy at Bernardo Silva winning the UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament award

Rachel Syiemlieh

Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

What's the story?

Eagle-eyed fans have accused Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo of looking unhappy when Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was named the UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament last night.

In case you didn't know...

Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0 to secure the first-ever Nations League title at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday night.

Ronaldo, who netted a hat-trick against Switzerland to fire his national team into the final of the tournament, had a comparatively quiet game against the Dutch.

All eyes were instead on Silva, who pulled strings across the midfield and delivered the assist for Goncalo Guedes' second half winner. The Premier League winner's influence in midfield even earned him the Player of the Tournament award for the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

In doing so, Silva takes his trophy tally this season to five, with the Premier League, the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Community Shield already won with Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

It seemed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was not too pleased with seeing his compatriot win the Player of the Tournament award, as seen in a video.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Silva and Ronaldo standing side by side when the announcement was made. While the rest of the midfielder's teammates congratulated him, Ronaldo was seen with a stoic expression on his face.

Analysing Ronaldo's facial expression could be a bit of over-reaching but many feel that it is a sign of the Juventus star's selfishness.

In this scene Bernardo Silva got announced as the Player of the tournament, guess which Player wasn’t really happy with this decision... but True Leader my ass 😂

Share Ronaldo’s true face with your family, friends and enemies #Ronaldo #NationsLeague #Portugal #BernardoSilva pic.twitter.com/altKf5hYrJ — BUCKY JR (@MohammadAkashLM) June 9, 2019

What's next?

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer, helped the Italian giants to the Serie A title by scoring 21 goals in the league. In total, the 34-year-old scored 28 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Juventus.