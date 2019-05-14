×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes heart-warming gesture for sick 10-year-old fan

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
152   //    14 May 2019, 10:53 IST

Juventus v SPAL - Serie A
Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo made a sick child's dreams come true by flying him out to Italy and treating him to a heartwarming surprise.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo has won football's greatest honours through the course of his career and recently became the only player in history to have won three of Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, and the Serie A.

The 34-year-old has been instrumental in Juventus' journey this season, having scored 28 goals in all competitions for the club so far.

Despite having been brought to Turin to primarily strengthen Juventus' European title bid, the Portuguese failed to inspire the side to the Champions League crown, falling short against a resilient Ajax side in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The heart of the matter

According to Mirror Football, a ten-year-old fan named Joseph from Bristol was presented with a lovel surprise when he was flown to Italy and was given an exclusive tour of Juventus' training centre by Ronaldo himself.

The boy, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013, is a big admirer of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The trip was arranged with the help of Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity and their supporters Pitch International, who helped fly Joseph and his family to Italy. 

The boy's mum Kelly said of the gesture, "The whole experience was incredible and Joseph was overwhelmed with joy. He didn’t know he was meeting Cristiano until the moment he appeared and his reaction was all worth it."

She added, "We’ve been spoiled rotten and Ronaldo was so happy to have photos and sign our things."  

What's next?

Juventus will end their successful domestic season with a final league clash against Atalanta on Sunday night.


Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
