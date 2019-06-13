Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star not invited to his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos' wedding

Ronaldo and Ramos have played together in Real Madrid for nine years.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly not been invited to his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos' wedding.

Ramos and Ronaldo spent nine years together at the Bernabeu, with the Portuguese joining Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo won numerous collective and individual titles, including four Balon d'Ors and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

After spending nine seasons with the Spanish giants, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to join Italian giants Juventus last summer.

Real Madrid skipper Ramos is set to marry Spanish TV host, Pilar Rubio, at the Seville Cathedral this week.

It has been claimed that the couple have sent 500 invitations for their wedding. The invitees include FC Barcelona stars Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham. Current Real Madrid players Lucas Vazquez, Keylor Navas and Luka Modric have also been invited to the wedding. However, it is believed that Ramos has not invited his former Los Blancos teammate Ronaldo.

The couple have also booked AC/DC to perform at the party, following the wedding ceremony. As per reports, the star-studded guest list also includes Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.

Ramos' former Spain and Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack last month, is expected to make it to the ceremony. However, his attendance is not confirmed due to obvious reasons.

Ronaldo, who recently led Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, is currently on a summer break. He scored 21 league goals in his debut season in Italy as he helped Juventus to another Serie A title.