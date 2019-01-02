Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star reminisces about return to Manchester; salutes Real Madrid fans

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as the love and support he has received from the fans even after his departure.

In case you didn't know...

After a stand-out, trophy-laden stint with Manchester United in the Premier League, Ronaldo moved to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2009.

Having spent nine successful seasons, winning four Champions League titles with Los Blancos, the former United star then left the Bernabeu to join Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

Ronaldo's arrival at Turin has made an impact, with the table-toppers remaining unbeaten in the Serie A at the half-way mark of the season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the year with a total of 49 goals for club and country.

The heart of the matter

In October last year, the Portuguese ace made a sensational return to Old Trafford for a Champions League group stage match and was cheered on by home fans throughout the game, which ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Ronaldo has now opened up about what it was like to return to Old Trafford and meet his fans once again.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Record (via The Express UK), the Juventus ace said, "Manchester? It was a great comeback, the Manchester fans have always welcomed me like when I played at Old Trafford."

"Even the Santiago Bernabeu was my home for many years and will always be a very special stadium for me."

"I will always have a great affection for that club and those fans and I expect to be well received."

What's next?

Whether Ronaldo will meet either of his two former clubs in the Champions League knockout stages remains to be seen.

Juventus will next lock horns with Bologna in a Coppa Italia game on January 13.

