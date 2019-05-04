×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star responds to the possibility of finishing his career at Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
433   //    04 May 2019, 11:39 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to a question asking him about the possibility of finishing his career with former LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo enjoyed a trophy-laden nine-year stint at Real Madrid, during which he shared one of the greatest individual rivalries in modern football with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. In the process, the Portuguese talisman also found himself in the midst of the historic collective rivalry between the Madridistas and the Catalans.

At Los Blancos, the 34-year-old proved himself to be a class above everyone else, scoring a staggering 451 goals to become the club's all-time top-scorer. His goal-scoring abilities have helped the club to four Champions League titles and two La Ligas, among several other honours.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the club to join Juventus last summer and has since won the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana with the Italian giants,

Ronaldo is now three goals away from becoming the Serie A's top scorer, courtesy of his record header against Torino last night.

The heart of the matter

The former Real Madrid star recently sat down for an interview with ICON magazine where he addressed his tax fraud conviction, his arrival at Juventus, his gratefulness for Real Madrid fans and his future.

When asked if there was a chance he would hang up his boots at Barcelona, Ronaldo replied, "Barcelona isn’t for me. I’ve been there once or twice I got the impression they didn’t like Cristiano that much. That’s normal though because we were rivals. It isn’t a problem."

What's next?

The Old Lady have a Serie A clash against Roma on Sunday night as they see off the remaining games of their successful domestic season.

Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
