Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus superstar breaks down in tears as he opens up about his late father

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was seen breaking down in tears after he was shown footage of his late father that he has never seen before during an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

In case you didn't know...

The interview is part of Morgan's upcoming documentary called 'Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan' and is set to premiere on Tuesday.

A few hours ago, ITV released a clip of the documentary that showed Morgan sharing a video of Ronaldo's late father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The video was filmed before Ronaldo's father died of alcoholism in 2005 and saw him being interviewed outside his home. The former Manchester United star was just 20 when his father died of liver failure at the age of 52, following a long battle with alcoholism.

Aveiro was seen expressing his pride for his son's achievements on Norwegian TV, which prompted a deeply emotional response from the Juventus superstar.

The heart of the matter

After being showed the video, Ronaldo could hardly suppress his emotions as he explained how his father never lived to see what he went on to achieve in football. The Juventus star told Morgan,

"Sorry. I never saw the video. To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards."

When asked how he felt to hear his father speaking about his pride at his son's achievements, Ronaldo replied via talkSPORT,

"Yes, a lot. I think the interview would be funny, but I didn’t expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don’t know where you… I have to have these images to show my family."

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’



In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success.



Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 16, 2019

"But I really don’t know my father 100 percent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard.

"My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was… he died young."

What's next?

The full interview is scheduled to be released on Tuesday night at 9pm BST.