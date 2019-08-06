×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus superstar names the football legend he would have loved to play with

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
384   //    06 Aug 2019, 10:51 IST

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has named Eusebio as the football legend he wanted to play alongside in an interview with YouTube channel, Soccer.com, with the Portuguese snubbing the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Pele for his compatriot.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo himself is a legend in his own right, with league titles in three countries and over 600 club goals in his career so far.

The Portuguese forward is the first-ever player to win three of Europe's top five leagues. He lifted three Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and one Serie A title with Juventus.

The 34-year-old has won five Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, two Copa del Reys, two UEFA Super Cups among other trophies.

Internationally, the former Real Madrid forward has led Portugal to the UEFA European Championship title in 2016 and most recently, the inaugural UEFA Nations League title.

His exploits have earned him an array of individual honours including five Ballon d'Ors, a record he shares with perceived on-field rival and fellow legend, Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

When asked about a legend he would have loved to play with, Ronaldo replied,

"In my mind, I have a lot of players I wanted to play with. But I will choose one from my country, who passed away a few years ago: Eusebio. He is one of the symbols of Portugal, he was an amazing person, he liked to play with him in the national team."

Before Ronaldo, Eusebio was believed to be the greatest player to emerge from Portugal after tallying a staggering 733 goals from 745 games in his career.

Advertisement

Eusebio famously won the Golden Boot after scoring nine goals for Portugal during the World Cup in 1966, where they finished in third place. He sadly passed away in January 2014, aged 71.

What's next?

Ronaldo is currently preparing for Juventus' International Champions Cup clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Tags:
Juventus Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Eusebio Serie A Teams
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace hopes he can play till he's 40 but accepts his career won't 'last a lifetime'
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace hopeful of winning a sixth Ballon d'Or award
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus superstar reportedly thanked hotel staff with incredible gesture on Greek holiday
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman reportedly served with court papers in rape lawsuit
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: "What else can I do?" - Portuguese superstar opens up about his Ballon d'Or chances
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'I do not wish to speak about the Ballon d'Or', says Juventus ace to journalist
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: “The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano,” claims the Portuguese skipper
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Why Cristiano Ronaldo might win a record sixth Ballon d'Or this year and what could stop him
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: "There hasn't been a period where I've played badly, the numbers show," says Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star close to entering top ten list of all-time best free-kick takers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Today APO QAR 10:30 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
Europa League 2018-19
08 Aug THU SPA 10:30 PM Thun vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug MOL ARI 10:30 PM Molde vs Aris
08 Aug MAL ZRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Zrinjski
08 Aug SHE AIK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs AIK
08 Aug MAR AZ 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs AZ
08 Aug NEF BNE 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Bnei Yehuda
08 Aug HAU PSV 10:30 PM Haugesund vs PSV
08 Aug LUD THE 11:00 PM Ludogorets vs The New Saints
08 Aug FEY DIN 11:00 PM Feyenoord vs Dinamo Tbilisi
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us