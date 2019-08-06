Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus superstar names the football legend he would have loved to play with

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 384 // 06 Aug 2019, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has named Eusebio as the football legend he wanted to play alongside in an interview with YouTube channel, Soccer.com, with the Portuguese snubbing the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Pele for his compatriot.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo himself is a legend in his own right, with league titles in three countries and over 600 club goals in his career so far.

The Portuguese forward is the first-ever player to win three of Europe's top five leagues. He lifted three Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and one Serie A title with Juventus.

The 34-year-old has won five Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, two Copa del Reys, two UEFA Super Cups among other trophies.

Internationally, the former Real Madrid forward has led Portugal to the UEFA European Championship title in 2016 and most recently, the inaugural UEFA Nations League title.

His exploits have earned him an array of individual honours including five Ballon d'Ors, a record he shares with perceived on-field rival and fellow legend, Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

When asked about a legend he would have loved to play with, Ronaldo replied,

"In my mind, I have a lot of players I wanted to play with. But I will choose one from my country, who passed away a few years ago: Eusebio. He is one of the symbols of Portugal, he was an amazing person, he liked to play with him in the national team."

Before Ronaldo, Eusebio was believed to be the greatest player to emerge from Portugal after tallying a staggering 733 goals from 745 games in his career.

Advertisement

Eusebio famously won the Golden Boot after scoring nine goals for Portugal during the World Cup in 1966, where they finished in third place. He sadly passed away in January 2014, aged 71.

What's next?

Ronaldo is currently preparing for Juventus' International Champions Cup clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.