Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman backed to dribble past Virgil van Dijk if they meet in Nations League final

Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed by compatriot Jose Fonte to dribble past Liverpool and Netherlands center-back Virgil van Dijk, should they meet one another in the Nations League final.

Ronaldo fired Portugal to the first-ever Nations League finals as he netted a spectacular hat-trick against Switzerland on Wednesday.

England and Netherlands will go head-to-head in the second semi-final and should the latter emerge triumphantly, Ronaldo will meet Van Dijk for the first time since last year's Champions League finals in Kiev.

The Liverpool defender has risen through the ranks at Anfield, winning the PFA Player of the Year and pegged for his maiden Ballon d'Or after putting on solid and consistent performances at the center of the Reds defence throughout the season. According to statistics, no player has been able to dribble past the Dutchman in his 64 appearances so far.

While Ronaldo finished the season with a Serie A title to his name, Van Dijk was an integral member of the Liverpool team that won their first major title since 2005, having been named European champions just last week.

Jose Fonte, who was Van Dijk's teammate at Southampton, has backed his compatriot Ronaldo to be the first player to dribble past the Dutch defender this year.

While the Lille defender heaped praise on his former partner, even citing him as a heavy favorite for the Ballon d'Or, he believes that Ronaldo will get past the Liverpool star if they meet in the Nations League final.

Speaking to Standard Sport, he said, "It is not easy, but no one is unbeatable. It is an incredible stat, isn't it? If there is someone, Cristiano is one of them."

The Netherlands will lock horns with England for the Nations League final spot later tonight.