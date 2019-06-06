×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman backed to dribble past Virgil van Dijk if they meet in Nations League final

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
530   //    06 Jun 2019, 20:14 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Juventus and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed by compatriot Jose Fonte to dribble past Liverpool and Netherlands center-back Virgil van Dijk, should they meet one another in the Nations League final.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo fired Portugal to the first-ever Nations League finals as he netted a spectacular hat-trick against Switzerland on Wednesday.

England and Netherlands will go head-to-head in the second semi-final and should the latter emerge triumphantly, Ronaldo will meet Van Dijk for the first time since last year's Champions League finals in Kiev.

The Liverpool defender has risen through the ranks at Anfield, winning the PFA Player of the Year and pegged for his maiden Ballon d'Or after putting on solid and consistent performances at the center of the Reds defence throughout the season. According to statistics, no player has been able to dribble past the Dutchman in his 64 appearances so far.

While Ronaldo finished the season with a Serie A title to his name, Van Dijk was an integral member of the Liverpool team that won their first major title since 2005, having been named European champions just last week.

The heart of the matter

Jose Fonte, who was Van Dijk's teammate at Southampton, has backed his compatriot Ronaldo to be the first player to dribble past the Dutch defender this year.

While the Lille defender heaped praise on his former partner, even citing him as a heavy favorite for the Ballon d'Or, he believes that Ronaldo will get past the Liverpool star if they meet in the Nations League final.

Speaking to Standard Sport, he said, "It is not easy, but no one is unbeatable. It is an incredible stat, isn't it? If there is someone, Cristiano is one of them."

What's next?

The Netherlands will lock horns with England for the Nations League final spot later tonight.

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Netherlands Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Virgil van Dijk
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things that need to happen for the Portuguese star to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
With his Nations League hat-trick heroics, Ronaldo has put himself right back into the 2019 Ballon d'Or race
RELATED STORY
Netherlands vs. England preview: UEFA Nations League semi-final preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Netherlands train ahead of Nations League semi-final against England
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs England - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
2018/19 UEFA Nations League finals, Portugal vs Switzerland: 5 Key players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: Cristiano Ronaldo sets a personal record with his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Portugal 3-1 Switzerland: 5 Hits and flops | UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Portugal squad for knockout stages announced; Andre Gomes and Renato Sanches omitted
RELATED STORY
Twitter melts down as Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick fires Portugal to first-ever Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us