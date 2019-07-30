Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman insists the Bianconeri will win the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that the Bianconeri will end their European trophy drought and win the Champions League title sooner rather than later.

Juventus are yet to lift the coveted Champions League trophy in this millennium, having last won it in 1996. The Old Lady came close to winning the title in the 2015 final against Barcelona and the 2017 final against Ronaldo's former side, Real Madrid.

Ronaldo himself has won the European trophy five times, four of which were lifted during his nine-year stint with Los Blancos. Last season, the 34-year-old was unable to guide the Italian champions beyond the quarter-finals stage, losing out to Dutch giants Ajax, who also defeated Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

After winning eight consecutive Serie A titles, Juventus are now gearing up for the European challenge once again, as new manager Maurizio Sarri has brought in a host of players to bolster his squad in time for the new season.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon, and Adrien Rabiot have all arrived in Turin this summer, joining a rank of players who are hungry for trophies.

Ronaldo was presented with the MARCA Legend award in recognition of his illustrious career on Monday, after which he answered a series of questions from a group of kids.

When asked if he will win the Champions League this year, the former Real Madrid star replied (via Marca), "After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation. I still have the strength to keep winning."

"Juventus will win the Champions League. I don't know if it'll be this year or the next, but it's coming."

Juventus continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season and are next scheduled to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.