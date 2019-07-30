×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman insists the Bianconeri will win the UEFA Champions League

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
369   //    30 Jul 2019, 10:53 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that the Bianconeri will end their European trophy drought and win the Champions League title sooner rather than later.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus are yet to lift the coveted Champions League trophy in this millennium, having last won it in 1996. The Old Lady came close to winning the title in the 2015 final against Barcelona and the 2017 final against Ronaldo's former side, Real Madrid.

Ronaldo himself has won the European trophy five times, four of which were lifted during his nine-year stint with Los Blancos. Last season, the 34-year-old was unable to guide the Italian champions beyond the quarter-finals stage, losing out to Dutch giants Ajax, who also defeated Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

After winning eight consecutive Serie A titles, Juventus are now gearing up for the European challenge once again, as new manager Maurizio Sarri has brought in a host of players to bolster his squad in time for the new season.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon, and Adrien Rabiot have all arrived in Turin this summer, joining a rank of players who are hungry for trophies.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo was presented with the MARCA Legend award in recognition of his illustrious career on Monday, after which he answered a series of questions from a group of kids. 

When asked if he will win the Champions League this year, the former Real Madrid star replied (via Marca), "After winning what I won at Madrid I needed a change and new motivation. I still have the strength to keep winning."

"Juventus will win the Champions League. I don't know if it'll be this year or the next, but it's coming."

What's next?

Juventus continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season and are next scheduled to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
5 reasons why Juventus will win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes another record with his goal against Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
4 things Juventus must do to win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: A look at the Juventus star's ground-breaking numbers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 news: Former Juventus boss believes Cristiano Ronaldo should not play against Ajax
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League News: Supercomputer predicts Juventus to beat Barcelona in the final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus legend blames Ronaldo for their early Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo may not win the award again
RELATED STORY
How heavy dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo foiled Juventus' Champions League ambition
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT VIK OLY
0 - 0
 Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
FT SAB DIN
0 - 2
 Saburtalo vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT PSV BAS
3 - 2
 PSV vs Basel
FT THE KOB
0 - 2
 The New Saints vs København
FT SUT APO
0 - 1
 Sutjeska vs APOEL
FT BAT ROS
2 - 1
 BATE vs Rosenborg
FT FER VAL
3 - 1
 Ferencváros vs Valletta
FT CFR MAC
1 - 0
 CFR Cluj vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
FT MAR AIK
2 - 1
 Maribor vs AIK
FT CEL NOM
5 - 0
 Celtic vs Nõmme Kalju
FT DUN QAR
1 - 1
 Dundalk vs Qarabağ
FT CRV HJK
2 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs HJK
Today NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Today MAC CFR 10:30 PM Maccabi Tel Aviv vs CFR Cluj
Today APO SUT 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sutjeska
Today DIN SAB 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Saburtalo
Today VAL FER 11:30 PM Valletta vs Ferencváros
Today BAS PSV 11:30 PM Basel vs PSV
Tomorrow OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
Tomorrow ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
Tomorrow AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
Tomorrow KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us