×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman misses out on Serie A Golden Boot

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
134   //    27 May 2019, 08:54 IST

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be adding the Serie A Golden Boot to his already-impressive haul of trophies in Italy. The Portuguese talisman finished his debut season in the Italian top flight at fourth place on the goalscoring charts.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo has played an influential role for the Old Lady since his move from Real Madrid last summer.

The 34-year-old helped the Bianconeri to their eighth consecutive Serie A title and pushed the team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He became the first player in history to win three of Europe's top five leagues- the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Meanwhile, Juventus crashed out of the European competition after a shock defeat at the hands of Dutch giants Ajax, who went on to lose to Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo famously overturned a two-goal deficit by scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg and fired his side into the quarter-finals single-handedly.

While the former Real Madrid ace was named Serie A Player of the Year in his debut season in the Italian top flight, he failed to score enough goals to secure the Golden Boot.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo finished at fourth place in the Serie A goalscoring charts with 21 league goals to his name. The Portuguese forward was rested for the Old Lady's final Serie A game against Sampdoria on Sunday and, therefore, had no chance to add to his tally. 

Sampdoria's 36-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella was the league's top scorer with 26 goals under his belt. He is followed by Atalanta's Duvan Zapata with 23 goals and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, who scored 22 goals. 

What's next?

With the season now at its end, Ronaldo will shift his focus to the Nations League where Portugal are set to face Switzerland on June 5.


Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Sampdoria Football Cristiano Ronaldo Fabio Quagliarella Greatest Footballers of All Time Serie A Teams
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo, Krzysztof Piatek lose Serie A top scorer tag to Sampdoria striker
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of losing Serie A top-scorer tag to 36-year-old veteran striker
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: 3 reasons why Ronaldo should fear Quagliarella in the race to finish top-scorer
RELATED STORY
Fabio Quagliarella's Inspiring Renaissance
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot - February 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players who could pip Ronaldo to the Serie A Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ronaldo had a worse season than Quagliarella, says former Serie A coach
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star equals incredible club Serie A record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us