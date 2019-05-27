Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman misses out on Serie A Golden Boot

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 134 // 27 May 2019, 08:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be adding the Serie A Golden Boot to his already-impressive haul of trophies in Italy. The Portuguese talisman finished his debut season in the Italian top flight at fourth place on the goalscoring charts.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo has played an influential role for the Old Lady since his move from Real Madrid last summer.

The 34-year-old helped the Bianconeri to their eighth consecutive Serie A title and pushed the team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He became the first player in history to win three of Europe's top five leagues- the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Meanwhile, Juventus crashed out of the European competition after a shock defeat at the hands of Dutch giants Ajax, who went on to lose to Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo famously overturned a two-goal deficit by scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg and fired his side into the quarter-finals single-handedly.

While the former Real Madrid ace was named Serie A Player of the Year in his debut season in the Italian top flight, he failed to score enough goals to secure the Golden Boot.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo finished at fourth place in the Serie A goalscoring charts with 21 league goals to his name. The Portuguese forward was rested for the Old Lady's final Serie A game against Sampdoria on Sunday and, therefore, had no chance to add to his tally.

Sampdoria's 36-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella was the league's top scorer with 26 goals under his belt. He is followed by Atalanta's Duvan Zapata with 23 goals and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, who scored 22 goals.

What's next?

With the season now at its end, Ronaldo will shift his focus to the Nations League where Portugal are set to face Switzerland on June 5.