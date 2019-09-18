Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman says he needs seven or eight Ballon d'Ors to be above Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has targeted a tally of up to eight Ballon d'Or awards in order to stay ahead of his perceived on-field rival and Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo shares the record for the most number of Ballon d'Or wins with Messi, with both players having won the award on five occasions each.

The prestigious Ballon d'Or remains football's most coveted individual prize presented to the player deemed to be the best in the world by journalists together with coaches and captains of national teams every year.

The talismanic duo held a duopoly over the award in the last decade until Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric put an end to their dominance by lifting the prize last year.

The Croatian became the first player since Kaka in 2007 to beat the legendary pair to the award after winning a third consecutive Champions League title with Los Blancos and helping his national team reach the FIFA World Cup final last summer.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV, Ronaldo has expressed his determination to end his career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi as he continues to establish his status as the greatest player of all time.

The Portugal international said,

"I would love [more], and I think I deserve it. Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him.

"I don't follow the records, the records follow me. I'm addicted to the success, and I don't think it's something bad, I think it's good. It motivates me. If you're not motivated, it's better to stop."

What's next?

Ronaldo has already been nominated for a number of individual prizes this year, including the FIFA Men's Best Player award, with Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk serving as stern competitors in the race for the accolade.

The winner is scheduled to be announced in a ceremony set to take place at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan on September 23rd.