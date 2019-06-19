Cristiano Ronaldo news: LaLiga leave Juventus ace out of post asking fans to choose their favourite legends

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

LaLiga have gotten themselves in the middle of some controversy as they were caught blatantly snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo from a post asking fans to choose their favourite legends.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was already a living legend before his shock transfer to Serie A giants Juventus last summer, having left Real Madrid as their all-time top-scorer with a staggering 451 goals.

During his nine-year stint with Los Blancos, the Portuguese talisman lifted two LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies (including an unprecedented three in a row), two Supercopa de Espana titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Prior to his Real Madrid stint, the 34-year-old won a Champions League title, three Premier League trophies, two League Cups, an FA Cup, and a Club World Cup with Manchester United.

The Juventus talisman concluded his most recent campaign by helping the Bianconeri to the Supercoppa Italiana and their eighth consecutive Serie A title. He was also named the Serie A Player of the Year after scoring 21 league goals in his debut season.

Ronaldo has been honoured with countless individual prizes for his exploits in football in the course of his career, including five Ballon d'Or awards, a record he shares with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

On Tuesday, LaLiga took to their official Facebook page to share an image that featured 20 football stars as part of a post asking fans to choose their favourite legend.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Xavi Hernandez and Andrés Iniesta were among those included in the list of LaLiga legends, but it did not take much to notice a glaring absence.

Ronaldo, who has won two LaLiga trophies and has scored 311 goals in the Spanish top flight, was missing from the list of legends, causing outrage among many fans.

Football fans were quick to point out the absence, with many slamming LaLiga for missing a worldwide legend like the Portuguese.

What's next?

Ronaldo recently led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title after defeating the Netherlands in the final. He is currently on a break and will likely return to action when Juventus face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on July 21.