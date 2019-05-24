×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Lewis Hamilton gives Juventus star's son honour 'only two or three people have had'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
670   //    24 May 2019, 11:33 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice

What's the story?

F1 star Lewis Hamilton was captured giving Cristiano Ronaldo's son an exclusive tour in the Mercedes cockpit, an experience that "only two or three people have had".

In case you didn't know

Lewis Hamilton pipped his teammate Valtteri Bottas in the second practice of the Monaco Grand Prix on Wednesday finishing just 0.081 seconds ahead of the Finn.

The world champion, however, skipped his media duties after the event to pay tribute to Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda who passed away on Monday night. Together with Bottas, Hamilton is set to race in memory of Lauda this weekend.

Juventus star Ronaldo, who recently won the Old Lady's eighth consecutive Serie A title, was pictured in attendance with his family and even met Hamilton before the event. 

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the practice, Hamilton was seen in conversation with Ronaldo at the garage, after which he gave the Portuguese footballer's son an exclusive experience in the cockpit.


The F1 star picked up Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and placed him in the Mercedes cockpit, an experience that Sky Sports F1’s Simon Lazenby believes is a rare honour.

Speaking of the meeting, Lazenby said (via Express UK), "Cristiano Ronaldo inside the Mercedes garage. He [Hamilton] will give you a tour."

"Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, getting a view which only two or three people have had."

"That’s his chief mechanic, himself and now Ronaldo Jnr." 

What's next?

Ronaldo, who was recently named Serie A Player of the Year, will return to action when Juventus face Sampdoria in the Italian top flight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was reported to have been slapped with a €400 fine for racing beyond the speed limit in the pit lane towards the end of FP2 on Wednesday.




2019 Monaco Grand Prix Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lewis Hamilton
