Cristiano Ronaldo News: Moise Kean reveals what the Juventus superstar advised him ahead of his Everton move

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 152 // 08 Aug 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Torino FC - Serie A

What’s the story?

New Everton signing Moise Kean has revealed what Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo advised him ahead of his move to the Merseyside club. Kean explained that Ronaldo told him to work hard and follow his dreams.

In case you didn’t know...

It is no longer a news that Kean swapped Juventus for Everton earlier in the month in a transfer worth €27.5 million. The teenage star announced himself to the world while playing for Juventus last season as he netted six goals in 13 league matches.

Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, the teenage sensation was on the headlines after facing racial abuse in the month of April. The ugly event took place in a Serie A game between Juventus and Cagliari. Kean was subjected to “monkey chants” by the Cagliari supporters and the forward reacted to those chants by celebrating in front of the home supporters.

The heart of the matter

In his first ever interview as an Everton player, the forward revealed how Ronaldo helped him to make his decision.

"I follow the Premier League. I spoke to my companions at Juventus, I spoke to Cristiano (Ronaldo).

"And they told me things but I knew enough on my own. To follow my dreams and work hard - that is what Cristiano told me.

"I’ve had the fortune of playing with very strong players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Of course, I’ve learnt a lot and that’s what I’ll bring with me. It will help me to reach my target."

After making his Champions League debut last season with the Old Lady, Kean has expressed his desire to bring Champions League football back to Goodison Park.

Advertisement

"It is part of the ambition of any player to help bring his team to the Champions League.

"Champions League is fascinating and exciting. What I want is to bring Everton into the Champions League."

What’s next?

After an impressing season with Juventus in the Serie A, only time will tell how well Kean can adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League.