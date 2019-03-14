Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo proved that he is the best player in the UEFA Champions League, but is still chasing Lionel Messi's one record.

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he is the player for the big games with a match-winning performance for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League RO16 second leg clash at the Allianz Stadium, which the Italian side won 3-0, overcoming a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

His hat-trick against Atletico, bitter rivals of his former club Real Madrid, was the eighth time he scored three or more goals in the competition, equaling Barcelona star Lionel Messi's record.

But, the 34-year-old, still has one record which he hasn't got to his name yet.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo became the first player in history to reach 125 goals in all UEFA club competitions with his three crucial goals yesterday.

He had a historic night in front of the home crowd as he added to his incredible tally of goals scored against Atletico Madrid throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats ALREADY tonight



1️⃣ FIRST player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals (now has 126!)

2️⃣ Has been involved in 76 Champions League knockout goals in 77 games

3️⃣ Scored 24 goals in 33 career appearances vs Atletico Madrid



Champions League GOD! pic.twitter.com/zGh7KBX2XA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was praised by the media for single-handedly leading the Bianconeri to the last eight of the competition, as the Italian champions chase their first European glory in 23 years.

The Old Lady have been runners-up the most times at the UEFA competitions, losing seven finals, including one against Real Madrid two years ago.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo, who has been the top scorer in the last six editions of the competition was on target again for his new club Juventus, as they saw Diego Simeone's men go down in a fairly one-sided second leg fixture.

Though the hat-trick hero has numerous records to his name in the competition, Messi, who has also been on fire this season, still holds one record ahead of his old adversary.

The Barcelona captain has the most goals at the group stage of the competition with an astonishing number of 66 successful strikes to his name, leading the former Manchester United forward by 5 goals, whose tally of 61 is not by bad any means.

What's next?

Juventus advance into the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League yet again. And with Ronaldo by their side, they will be looking to become the first Italian side to lift the trophy since Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.

