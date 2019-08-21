Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese ace drops retirement hint, says he 'might leave' his career next year

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed uncertainty over his future as a player, stating that his retirement could either come as soon as next year or when he's in his forties.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has come a long way since his days of playing for Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon. His move to Manchester United in 2003 catapulted him to unprecedented fame as he established himself as one of the hottest prospects in modern football under the tutelage of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

The gifted forward lifted a series of titles at Old Trafford, including three Premier League trophies and one Champions League trophy before making his way to Spain where he began a new chapter with Real Madrid.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portugal international cemented his place as one of the best players in the history of the sport and helped the Spanish giants to an array of trophies, including four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies. He boasts of being the Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, with a staggering 451 goals in his nine-year stint at the club.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus last summer and helped the Italian giants to an eighth consecutive Serie A title. He netted 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions for the Old Lady and finished his domestic season as Serie A's Player of the Year.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his retirement in an interview with TVI, Ronaldo said he was uncertain when he will stop playing, but hinted that it may not be far away.

The 34-year-old said via Express Sport,

"I don't think about that. Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

"I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

What's next?

Juventus will begin their new Serie A season with a game against Parma on Saturday. Fixtures against Fiorentina and Napoli are set to follow their opening game in the weeks to come.