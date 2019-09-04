Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese ace receives emotional tribute from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 217 // 04 Sep 2019, 10:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"Ronaldo" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

What's the story?

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has sent Cristiano Ronaldo a heart-warming message after the Juventus talisman was named the Portuguese Player of the Year at an award ceremony at the Carlos Lopes Pavilion in Lisbon on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was named the Portuguese Player of the Year for the tenth time in his illustrious career after leading Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title this summer.

The 34-year-old forward beat the likes of Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes to win the award for the fourth consecutive time, having previously won it three times in a row from 2007 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2013.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also helped Juventus to an eighth consecutive Serie A title and scored 28 goals in all competitions for the club in his debut season in Italy.

Ronaldo shot to fame at Manchester United under the tutelage of the legendary Ferguson, who signed the player from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

The heart of the matter

Ferguson, who was not present at the ceremony in Lisbon, took time to record a video which was presented to the attendees during the event.

In the video, the Scot said,

"Congratulations on a great achievement and a wonderful night you're going to have in Portugal.

"I'm really sorry I can't be with you, but I look back and see you as a young lad at 17 years of age who came to Manchester United, how you have progressed as a human being and a fantastic sportsman.

Advertisement

"I want to say to you, and your mother, and all your family, and all of your kids; well done.

"You have been an absolute pleasure for me to have known, to have worked with, and to have seen you progress into the footballer you were.

"So, good luck, have a great night, and well done."

What's next?

Ronaldo will likely feature in the UEFA Euro qualifier on Saturday as Portugal are set to take on Serbia.