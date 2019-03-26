Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star suffers injury in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo had to withdraw in 31st minute against Serbia due to an injury. The Juventus talisman seems to have suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg, which will be a major cause of concern for both Juventus and Portugal.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Serie A by storm since his arrival to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer. He has been one of the best players in the league, scoring 19 goals and providing 8 assists in the League.

As a result of his exploits, Juventus are 15 points ahead at the top of Serie A table and managed to knock Atletico Madrid out from the Quarter Finals of the Champions League despite losing 2-0 in the first leg. Ronaldo netted a hat-trick to take Juventus singlehandedly into the Quarter Finals.

The Portuguese star returned to action for his National team after the World Cup but was frustrated as Portugal was held to a 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo was taken off the field and replaced by Benfica star Pizzi in the 31st minute of Portugal's clash against Serbia. Portugal was losing 1-0 due to a Dusan Tadic penalty before Danilo equalized for them before half time.

The 34-year-old Juventus star limped off and fell into the ground during his chase to the ball in the left wing. Ronaldo was quick to signal to the bench that he will be unable to continue. Portugal coach Fernando Santos quickly signalled Pizzi to get ready as the Portuguese captain headed for further treatment.

The seriousness of Ronaldo's injury is yet to known but there is no doubt that it will be a huge concern for Juventus hierarchy as they face crucial games ahead in April.

What's next?

Juventus will face Ajax on April 10 in the first leg in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League before returning to host for the second leg six days later.

Old Lady are set to play against Empoli, Cagliari and Milan before their Champions League tie and it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be able to feature for those matches.

