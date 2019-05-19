Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar names who he wants as the next Juventus manager

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.05K // 19 May 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

What is the story?

Bianconeri ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly informed the Juventus chiefs who he wants as a next manager. According to multiple reports from the Italian media, the five-time Ballon d’Or wants a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti and has urged the Juventus directors to sign the veteran Italian manager as Massimiliano Allegri's replacement.

In case you didn’t know…

Despite winning a record fifth consecutive Serie A title in his five-year tenure as a Juve manager, Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the Old Lady after the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Juventus released a statement on Friday announcing that their head coach will be leaving the club after the season ends.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not sit on the Juventus bench in the 2019-2020 season.”

The reason behind the departure is still unclear, though many have assumed that his failure to bring the Champions League trophy to Turin, despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, appears to have cost him his job.

The recently crowned Serie A player of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, has played a key role in Juventus’ record eighth Scudetto success. The former Real Madrid superstar has racked up as many as 21 goals in just 30 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this campaign. Although, the failure to win the Champions League has raised several eyebrows in Turin.

The heart of the matter…

According to Libero, La Gazzetta Dello Sport and TV Luna (via Football Italia), Cristiano Ronaldo has given his vote of confidence to Carlo Ancelotti in order to replace Max Allegri as the next Juventus manager.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015, when the Italian helped Real Madrid secure their much beloved La Decima in Europe.

However, the prospect of signing Ancelotti seems really unlikely, as the veteran manager has still got two years left on his Napoli contract which expires in 2021, and he only just joined Napoli last summer.

What’s next?

With several names popping up after the declaration on Friday, it will be fascinating to see who will be in charge of Ronaldo and co next season.